Talea by Beyond

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 166 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 597 872 $from 8 408 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
70
597 872 – 608 490
8 507 – 8 645
2 bedrooms
122 – 135
1 027 763 – 1 233 587
8 408 – 9 088
3 bedrooms
166
1 508 293 – 1 547 770
9 040 – 9 277
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Emerald oasis of natural tranquility on the shore of the Persian Gulf. The residential tower Talea is located in the Forest District of Dubai Maritime City and embodies the concept of harmonious unity with the surrounding world. The project is designed for those who value sustainability and premium comfort in an urban environment. Key Features — Biophilic architecture with organic forms and expansive glass panoramas. Greenery climbs along the exterior walls and fills the lush gardens, allowing residents to relax in the sprawling shade of plants. — Finishes made from natural materials in forest tones, stone countertops, built-in furniture with natural textures, and fully equipped kitchens with appliances from European brands. — Comprehensive infrastructure includes a rooftop infinity pool, a two-level gym, SPA and wellness zones, yoga and meditation areas, a multifunctional lounge, outdoor cinema, coworking spaces, children's playgrounds, and landscaped parks with walking trails. — Luxurious service is provided by 24/7 concierge support, video surveillance and security, high-speed elevators, valet parking, restaurants, and retail outlets with direct access to the promenade. Location Advantages The club residence is located in the tranquil Dubai Maritime City district. Proximity to major highways ensures convenient transportation access. Travel time to Mina Rashid is 5 minutes, to Jumeirah Beach — 10 minutes, to The Gold Souq — 15 minutes. The trip to DIFC and downtown with the iconic Burj Khalifa takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also 20 minutes from the complex.

Location

On map
Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea650 m
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Waterside
