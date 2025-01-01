Talea by Beyond

Description

Emerald oasis of natural tranquility on the shore of the Persian Gulf. The residential tower Talea is located in the Forest District of Dubai Maritime City and embodies the concept of harmonious unity with the surrounding world. The project is designed for those who value sustainability and premium comfort in an urban environment. Key Features — Biophilic architecture with organic forms and expansive glass panoramas. Greenery climbs along the exterior walls and fills the lush gardens, allowing residents to relax in the sprawling shade of plants. — Finishes made from natural materials in forest tones, stone countertops, built-in furniture with natural textures, and fully equipped kitchens with appliances from European brands. — Comprehensive infrastructure includes a rooftop infinity pool, a two-level gym, SPA and wellness zones, yoga and meditation areas, a multifunctional lounge, outdoor cinema, coworking spaces, children's playgrounds, and landscaped parks with walking trails. — Luxurious service is provided by 24/7 concierge support, video surveillance and security, high-speed elevators, valet parking, restaurants, and retail outlets with direct access to the promenade. Location Advantages The club residence is located in the tranquil Dubai Maritime City district. Proximity to major highways ensures convenient transportation access. Travel time to Mina Rashid is 5 minutes, to Jumeirah Beach — 10 minutes, to The Gold Souq — 15 minutes. The trip to DIFC and downtown with the iconic Burj Khalifa takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also 20 minutes from the complex.