Takaya Residence

6/9, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Union Properties
Total area
from 35 m² to 156 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 750 777 AEDfrom 14 076 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40AED
Post Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Ceiling height2.9 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
35
750 777
21 323
1 bedroom
111
1 600 777
14 299
2 bedrooms
156
2 200 777
14 076
3 bedrooms
78
1 150 777
14 607

Description

Whole new level of comfort in Dubai Motor City. At Takaya Residence, you can enjoy the proximity to nature without sacrificing city amenities. Spacious green areas, stylish apartments, and modern design solutions create the perfect conditions for an active and harmonious lifestyle. Key features - The complex features: a gym, basketball, tennis and squash courts, running tracks, a space for various sports, co-working space, swimming pool, separate children's pool, playground, daycare center, barbecue area, cinema. - 24/7 video surveillance ensures resident safety. - All apartments are presented with elegant finish and spacious balconies. Community infrastructure Dubai Motor City is a dynamically developing district of Dubai, focused on motorsport enthusiasts and energetic residents. The area's special feature is the Formula 1 Autodrome and theme park. However, the community has many parks and green spaces where you can rollerblade, run, and simply walk with your family and pets. Within 8-10 minutes, you can reach the educational institutions Mathnasium Motor City Dubai, Building Blocks Nursery, and Emirates British Nursery, as well as medical centers like Prime Medical Centre, Medcare Medical Centre, and HealthBay Community Care Clinic. Location dvantages The location between the two highways, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, provides easy access to all attractions and landmarks of the city. Dubai Hills Mall is a 15-minute drive away, Global Village and Mall of Emirates are 20 minutes away, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah are 27 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 32 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

High school3 km
Shop3 km
Medical center4 km
Airport26 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Squash court
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
CatalogMap