Description

Whole new level of comfort in Dubai Motor City. At Takaya Residence, you can enjoy the proximity to nature without sacrificing city amenities. Spacious green areas, stylish apartments, and modern design solutions create the perfect conditions for an active and harmonious lifestyle. Key features - The complex features: a gym, basketball, tennis and squash courts, running tracks, a space for various sports, co-working space, swimming pool, separate children's pool, playground, daycare center, barbecue area, cinema. - 24/7 video surveillance ensures resident safety. - All apartments are presented with elegant finish and spacious balconies. Community infrastructure Dubai Motor City is a dynamically developing district of Dubai, focused on motorsport enthusiasts and energetic residents. The area's special feature is the Formula 1 Autodrome and theme park. However, the community has many parks and green spaces where you can rollerblade, run, and simply walk with your family and pets. Within 8-10 minutes, you can reach the educational institutions Mathnasium Motor City Dubai, Building Blocks Nursery, and Emirates British Nursery, as well as medical centers like Prime Medical Centre, Medcare Medical Centre, and HealthBay Community Care Clinic. Location dvantages The location between the two highways, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, provides easy access to all attractions and landmarks of the city. Dubai Hills Mall is a 15-minute drive away, Global Village and Mall of Emirates are 20 minutes away, Burj Al Arab and Palm Jumeirah are 27 minutes away. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 32 minutes.