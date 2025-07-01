Stonehenge Residences

Within the complex, you have access to a fitness center, a multipurpose conference hall, a pool with a relaxation area, and a landscaped garden. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you'll find Bazaar Gourmet supermarket, Cloud 10 Café JVC Jumeirah Village Circle, Salé Sucré Pâtisserie, and Erudio Early Childhood Center. Nearby, you'll also find Sabar Park JVC, Remram - Community Park, JVC District 10 Park, and JVC District 16. Transport accessibility The JVC area is located at the intersection of the major highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are both reachable within 22-28 minutes. Reliable developer Segrex Development is a developer that has been delivering turnkey residential projects and providing professional services to investors. All complexes are meticulously designed to ensure the comfortable and high-quality living of residents.

