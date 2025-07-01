UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Stonehenge Residences

Stonehenge Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Jumeirah Village Circle, Lolow Road, 91
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSegrex Development
Total areafrom 41 m² to 279 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price634 000 AED
from 634 000 AED
from 8 003 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%63 400 AED
Registration of the contract
4%25360 AED
Before the completion date
40%253 600 AED
Handover
50%317 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Sales launchQ1 2023
Number of floors11
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 634 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden

Transport accessibility

Public transport97 m
High school1 km
Shop52 m
Medical center6 km

About project

Modern complex in one of the most popular family communities, JVC, offers an enhanced formula for comfortable living in Dubai. Experience the balance between an active city life and tranquility in your cozy apartment. The 11-story complex features studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units have well-designed and functional spaces, modern-style finishes, and panoramic windows.

Within the complex, you have access to a fitness center, a multipurpose conference hall, a pool with a relaxation area, and a landscaped garden. Within a 5-10 minute walk, you'll find Bazaar Gourmet supermarket, Cloud 10 Café JVC Jumeirah Village Circle, Salé Sucré Pâtisserie, and Erudio Early Childhood Center. Nearby, you'll also find Sabar Park JVC, Remram - Community Park, JVC District 10 Park, and JVC District 16. Transport accessibility The JVC area is located at the intersection of the major highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., allowing quick access to any part of the city. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are both reachable within 22-28 minutes. Reliable developer Segrex Development is a developer that has been delivering turnkey residential projects and providing professional services to investors. All complexes are meticulously designed to ensure the comfortable and high-quality living of residents.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
41 - 46
634 000 - 657 000
14 095 - 15 825
1 bedroom
64 - 109
804 000 - 1 189 000
10 324 - 13 381
2 bedrooms
217 - 279
1 841 000 - 2 238 000
8 003 - 8 562

Infrastructure

