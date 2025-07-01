Stonehenge 2 by Segrex

Key project features - The 15-meter panoramic infinity pool is cooled in the summer and heated in the winter. - To escape the urban hustle and relax, residents can enjoy a sauna or hammam, and revitalize themselves in the modern gym. - For those who prefer peaceful leisure, an open-air cinema, yoga area, and reading spaces will be available. - Blooming shrubs and sprawling palm trees in the inner courtyard will provide shade from the sun and allow residents to enjoy the privileges of the complex during the day. - A key advantage of the modern apartments is the smart home system with Alexa and a fully equipped Bosch kitchen, including a refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and washing machine. - Each unit comes with a private parking space. Community infrastructure Within 5-10 minutes from the complex, you will find the Kids World Nursery, the JSS and Nord Anglia international schools, and the Life, Carewell, and Aster medical centers. For those who enjoy active shopping, the Circle Mall awaits with its shops, restaurants, and cafes. The Remraam Park, a green oasis with a playground and designated pet areas, is within walking distance. Advantageous location The residential complex will be situated directly at the entrance to the city center. Nearby, the Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road provide access to key locations in Dubai. In less than 30 minutes by car, one can reach the Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

