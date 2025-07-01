UAE
Stonehenge 2 by Segrex

Stonehenge 2 by Segrex

93/1, 26 Street, District JVC 15, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSegrex Development
Total areafrom 41 m² to 217 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price670 000 AED
from 670 000 AED
from 8 979 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%33 500 AED
Registration of the contract
15%100500 AED
+
4%26800 AED
Before the completion date
40%268 000 AED
Post-Handover
40%268 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Number of floors14
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 670 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

About project

A modern residential complex designed in Scandinavian style will be located in the Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC) area. An infinity pool on the rooftop and glass-walled balconies in the apartments will allow residents to enjoy panoramic views of the city's main attractions, including the Dubai Marina district and the iconic Burj Khalifa tower. Experience the balance between urban vibrancy and tranquility in your apartments.

Key project features - The 15-meter panoramic infinity pool is cooled in the summer and heated in the winter. - To escape the urban hustle and relax, residents can enjoy a sauna or hammam, and revitalize themselves in the modern gym. - For those who prefer peaceful leisure, an open-air cinema, yoga area, and reading spaces will be available. - Blooming shrubs and sprawling palm trees in the inner courtyard will provide shade from the sun and allow residents to enjoy the privileges of the complex during the day. - A key advantage of the modern apartments is the smart home system with Alexa and a fully equipped Bosch kitchen, including a refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, and washing machine. - Each unit comes with a private parking space. Community infrastructure Within 5-10 minutes from the complex, you will find the Kids World Nursery, the JSS and Nord Anglia international schools, and the Life, Carewell, and Aster medical centers. For those who enjoy active shopping, the Circle Mall awaits with its shops, restaurants, and cafes. The Remraam Park, a green oasis with a playground and designated pet areas, is within walking distance. Advantageous location The residential complex will be situated directly at the entrance to the city center. Nearby, the Al Khail Road and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road provide access to key locations in Dubai. In less than 30 minutes by car, one can reach the Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
41 - 41
670 000 - 670 000
16 098 - 16 098
1 bedroom
75 - 75
865 000 - 865 000
11 418 - 11 418
2 bedrooms
92 - 92
1 105 000 - 1 105 000
11 897 - 11 897
3 bedrooms
217 - 217
1 950 000 - 1 950 000
8 979 - 8 979

Infrastructure

