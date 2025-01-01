Soto Grande by Ellington

Description

Two luxurious glass towers on the shores of the Persian Gulf in Ras al Khaimah. The modern design and timeless sophistication of the Soto Grande residential complex rediscover the concept of living by the sea, making it clear and expressive. Key features - The apartments are finished in light colors with natural materials. - For the convenience of residents, there are charging stations for electric vehicles and parking for bicycles, as well as separate parking spaces for people with limited mobility. - Premium class infrastructure includes: fitness room, yoga and Pilates space, children's and sports grounds, padel court, table tennis, badminton, gazebos and relaxation areas near the pool, barbecue terrace, walking paths, etc. Location advantages The project has access to Minsk Road, which connects to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road. It will take 3 minutes to get to the Royal Yacht Club, 6 minutes to RAK Central, 7 minutes to Al Hamra Mall, and 10 minutes to the Wynn Resort Casino. RAK International Airport is a 34-minute drive away.