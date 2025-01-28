Al Hamra Village
Ras Al Khaimah
Al Hamra Village is a quiet neighborhood on the Gulf Coast. The community will be comfortable for families with children, expats, investors and those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
Developed infrastructure:
- Supermarkets: ZOOM, ROYAL TAJMAHAL SUPERMARKET, Spinneys.
- Shopping center: Al Hamra Mall.
- Restaurants: Bombay Bungalow Al Hamra RAK, Lexington Grill & Bar, Sunset Beach Lounge, The Turkish House Restaurant, Panda Hot Pot Restaurant.
- Educational Institution: RAK Academy: Al Hamra.
- Medical clinics: RAK Medical Center Al Hamra, Dermazone Skin Center, Holistic Rehabilitation Centre.
There are also white-sand beaches, Al Hamra Marina for 200 places, yacht clubs, Al Hamra Championship golf course and others.
Transportation accessibility:
One of Ras Al Khaimah's main highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, runs along the entire area, providing access to anywhere in the emirate.
A bus service is organized within the community. However, cabs and private cars remain the main means of transportation.
The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will take 30 minutes.