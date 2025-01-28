Al Hamra Village is a quiet neighborhood on the Gulf Coast. The community will be comfortable for families with children, expats, investors and those who prefer a measured lifestyle.





Developed infrastructure:

Supermarkets: ZOOM, ROYAL TAJMAHAL SUPERMARKET, Spinneys.

Shopping center: Al Hamra Mall.

Restaurants: Bombay Bungalow Al Hamra RAK, Lexington Grill & Bar, Sunset Beach Lounge, The Turkish House Restaurant, Panda Hot Pot Restaurant.

Educational Institution: RAK Academy: Al Hamra.

Medical clinics: RAK Medical Center Al Hamra, Dermazone Skin Center, Holistic Rehabilitation Centre.





There are also white-sand beaches, Al Hamra Marina for 200 places, yacht clubs, Al Hamra Championship golf course and others.





Transportation accessibility:

One of Ras Al Khaimah's main highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, runs along the entire area, providing access to anywhere in the emirate.





A bus service is organized within the community. However, cabs and private cars remain the main means of transportation.





The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will take 30 minutes.