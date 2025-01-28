Catalog
Al Hamra Village

Al Hamra Village

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Hamra Village is a quiet neighborhood on the Gulf Coast. The community will be comfortable for families with children, expats, investors and those who prefer a measured lifestyle.


Developed infrastructure:

  • Supermarkets: ZOOM, ROYAL TAJMAHAL SUPERMARKET, Spinneys.
  • Shopping center: Al Hamra Mall.
  • Restaurants: Bombay Bungalow Al Hamra RAK, Lexington Grill & Bar, Sunset Beach Lounge, The Turkish House Restaurant, Panda Hot Pot Restaurant.
  • Educational Institution: RAK Academy: Al Hamra.
  • Medical clinics: RAK Medical Center Al Hamra, Dermazone Skin Center, Holistic Rehabilitation Centre. 


There are also white-sand beaches, Al Hamra Marina for 200 places, yacht clubs, Al Hamra Championship golf course and others.


Transportation accessibility:

One of Ras Al Khaimah's main highways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Salem Road, runs along the entire area, providing access to anywhere in the emirate.


A bus service is organized within the community. However, cabs and private cars remain the main means of transportation.


The drive to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport will take 30 minutes.

