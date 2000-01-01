Catalog
Sora Beach Residences by Aark

Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Aark Developers
Total area
from 82 m² to 408 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 2 800 000 AEDfrom 34 056 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%560 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%112 000 AED
Before the completion date
40%1 120 000 AED
Handover
40%1 120 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors18
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
82 - 88
2 800 000 - 3 005 650
34 056
2 bedrooms
122 - 138
4 176 271 - 4 729 944
34 056
3 bedrooms
187 - 307
6 390 960 - 10 488 136
34 056
4 bedrooms
289 - 408
9 871 186 - 13 920 904
34 056

Description

Embracing the luxurious resort lifestyle on the picturesque Al Marjan Island, Sora Beach Residence is a masterpiece of coastal architecture by the renowned Japanese firm Nikken Sekkei. Immerse yourself in a world of exclusivity where contemporary amenities harmoniously blend with mesmerizing views of azure waters and pristine beaches. Key Features - Fully furnished apartments with built-in appliances and interiors designed by the award-winning British design firm, Shalini Misra. - Each residence features floor-to-ceiling windows, framing captivating views of the Arabian Gulf. - World-class amenities include: infinity pool, spa, splash pad, private beach, Japanese garden, lounge area, kids’ play area, running tracks. - Residents benefit from a three-level parking podium, concierge services, and 24-hour security. Community Infrastructure Al Marjan Island is an upscale leisure destination in the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. Shaped like a coral reef, the island comprises four smaller islands. The main attraction is the pristine white-sandy beach that lines the shore. The community offers spas, restaurants, and opportunities for beach activities and water sports such as jet skiing, paddle boarding, and more. Location Advantages The islands are connected via Al Marjan Boulevard, which also links them to the mainland. RAK Mall is a 22-minute drive, while Al Hamra Mall is a 6-minute drive. RAK Medical Center Al Hamra is 7 minutes away. Ras Al Khaimah International Airport can be reached in 25 minutes, while Dubai International Airport is a 45-minute drive.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Airport36 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby