Solena at The Orchard Place

Solena at The Orchard Place

1/1, Lolow Road, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Peak Summit Real Estate Development
Total area
from 49 m² to 124 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 190 455 $from 3 515 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
49
190 455 – 203 274
3 862 – 4 122
1 bedroom
63 – 85
258 229 – 335 597
3 925 – 4 042
2 bedrooms
121 – 124
425 816 – 475 987
3 515 – 3 831
Description

Embodiment of the European lifestyle with the warm character of the Mediterranean at JVC. Clean lines, soft shades, and expressive architecture of the Solena at The Orchard Place residential complex create an atmosphere of comfort and aesthetic pleasure. The name Solena comes from the Latin “sol” and the French ‘soleil’ — “sun” — and symbolizes a bright and joyful lifestyle. Here, every day is filled with harmony and tranquility. Key features - All apartments are finished in light colors and equipped with Bosch appliances and storage systems. - Kitchens feature glossy countertops and backsplashes made of artificial stone. Floors are made of material with a natural wood effect and porcelain stoneware. - Some residences have private pools. - The complex's infrastructure includes fitness room and yoga space, padel tennis court, playground, spa center, sauna, separate pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, meeting rooms, lounge areas, landscaped gardens, and more. Location advantages The project is surrounded by a developed network of roads, providing easy access to the major highways Al Khail and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Educational and medical facilities are located within a 5-10 minute radius. The Circle Mall shopping center is 5 minutes away, Dubai Miracle Garden is 10 minutes away, Dubai Marina and the Global Village international fair are 15 minutes away, and Palm Jumeirah beaches are 20 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport takes 30 minutes.

Location

On map
1/1, Lolow Road, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
