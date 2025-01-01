Solea by Taraf

Description

A radiant oasis filled with warmth and comfort on Saadiyat Island. Solea is a unique waterfront residence on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, offering an unparalleled level of comfort, natural harmony, and access to Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks. Key Features — An architectural concept inspired by lush green landscapes: the building consists of four interconnected structures designed with a tongue-and-groove system to maximize space and privacy. — Interiors in sunset hues with warm textures and natural lighting create an atmosphere of luxury and refinement. — Energy-efficient technologies: innovative insulation and passive cooling systems minimize energy consumption while ensuring a comfortable indoor climate. — Thoughtfully designed communal spaces: elevated terraces, gardens, a barbecue area, jogging tracks, a children’s playground, retail spaces, a game room, as well as shared lounges and an open-air cinema. Location Advantages Located within the exclusive Saadiyat Lagoons community, the residence offers excellent connectivity and a well-developed infrastructure. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is just 7 minutes away, while Saadiyat Beach and the golf club can be reached in 8 minutes. Its proximity to the Guggenheim Museum and the Zayed National Museum makes it a cultural hub for art enthusiasts. The prestigious St. Regis and Park Hyatt hotels are only 7 minutes away, and Zayed International Airport is a 19-minute drive from the complex.