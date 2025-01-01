Catalog
Solea by Taraf

SDE2, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Taraf Properties
Total area
from 68 m² to 193 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 750 000 AEDfrom 23 092 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings4
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68
1 750 000
25 629
2 bedrooms
103
2 560 000
24 625
3 bedrooms
147
3 630 000
24 528
4 bedrooms
193
4 460 000
23 092
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A radiant oasis filled with warmth and comfort on Saadiyat Island. Solea is a unique waterfront residence on the shores of the Arabian Gulf, offering an unparalleled level of comfort, natural harmony, and access to Abu Dhabi’s cultural landmarks. Key Features — An architectural concept inspired by lush green landscapes: the building consists of four interconnected structures designed with a tongue-and-groove system to maximize space and privacy. — Interiors in sunset hues with warm textures and natural lighting create an atmosphere of luxury and refinement. — Energy-efficient technologies: innovative insulation and passive cooling systems minimize energy consumption while ensuring a comfortable indoor climate. — Thoughtfully designed communal spaces: elevated terraces, gardens, a barbecue area, jogging tracks, a children’s playground, retail spaces, a game room, as well as shared lounges and an open-air cinema. Location Advantages Located within the exclusive Saadiyat Lagoons community, the residence offers excellent connectivity and a well-developed infrastructure. The Louvre Abu Dhabi is just 7 minutes away, while Saadiyat Beach and the golf club can be reached in 8 minutes. Its proximity to the Guggenheim Museum and the Zayed National Museum makes it a cultural hub for art enthusiasts. The prestigious St. Regis and Park Hyatt hotels are only 7 minutes away, and Zayed International Airport is a 19-minute drive from the complex.

Location

On map
SDE2, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

District Saadiyat Island

Abu Dhabi
Saadiyat Island is a large natural island and one of the most popular neighborhoods in Abu Dhabi. It has a highly developed residential infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for young professionals, expats, investors, families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
Sea2 km
High school3 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
