Solaya by Meraas

Solaya by Meraas

Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, Port De La Mer, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Meraas Development
Total area
from 184 m² to 1074 m²
Bedrooms
from 2 to 5
Start price
from 3 866 575 $from 19 296 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
184
3 866 575
20 935
3 bedrooms
290
5 609 256
19 296
4 bedrooms
403
8 441 114
20 935
5 bedrooms
649
12 906 736
19 884
Project brochure Plans catalog

Description

Exclusive collection of residences on the coast of Persian Gulf in Jumeirah. The Solaya residential complex was developed by Meraas in collaboration with Brookfield Properties, and designed by Foster + Partners and 1508 London. Together, they have created a place where solitude and marine harmony are combined with the pulse of the metropolis. Key features - The apartments are presented with high-quality finishes of natural materials in soft natural shades, high ceilings, open layouts, smooth transitions between indoor and outdoor spaces. - Residents can use the services of a 24-hour concierge, cleaning , delivery, personal trainer, event management and booking specialist. - Premium class infrastructure includes a fitness room, yoga space, children's playground, separate pools for adults and children, spa center, hairdresser, meeting rooms, cinema, library, garden, etc. Location advantages The project is located within minutes of Dubai's key attractions and business centers. It takes 15 minutes to drive to Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa. Prestigious hotels and beach clubs are located within walking distance — J1 Beach, Four Seasons Resort Dubai, Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah and Bvlgari Resort Dubai. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.

Location

On map
Hyatt Centric Jumeirah Dubai, Port De La Mer, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah

Dubai
Jumeirah is one of the most sought-after coastal neighborhoods in Dubai. It has all the necessary infrastructure facilities and a well-developed public transportation network. The community will suit investors, young professionals, expats, families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
High school2 km
Shop600 m
Medical center1 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop

Developer

Meraas Development

Meraas Development

The company plays a key role in developing communities that stimulate creative urban culture and represent some of the most sought-after locations in Dubai. The developer's portfolio includes many thriving neighborhoods and districts comprising mixed-use developments, villas and apartments in prime locations across the emirate.
More

News about project

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
