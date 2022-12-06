UAE
SkyHills Residences by HRE

1E, Umm Suqeim Street, Al Barsha South 2, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperHRE Properties
Total areafrom 39 m² to 124 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price620 000 AED
from 620 000 AED
from 11 665 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
20%124000 AED
+
4%24800 AED
Before the completion date
30%186 000 AED
Handover
10%62 000 AED
Post-Handover
40%248 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors47, 40
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 620 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 7,6
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Massage center
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Volleyball court
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Laundry
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Laundry room
  • Pharmacy
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center2 km
Airport30 km

About project

An outstanding residential project in the heart of Dubai Science Park. Skyhills Residences is a symbol of exclusive living, where thoughtful layouts combined with world-class amenities create an unparalleled living experience for both residents and investors. Key project features - Each apartment in Skyhills Residences is meticulously designed and equipped with high-quality fittings, sanitary ware, and appliances from leading brands, ensuring a high degree of comfort. - The territory offers a rich selection of amenities. There are gymnasiums, multiple swimming pools, a spa center and sauna, children's playgrounds, barbecue area, yoga hall, and coworking space. - On the ground floors, there will be various boutiques, mini-markets, restaurants, a pharmacy, a barbershop, a beauty salon, and a laundry. Community infrastructure Skyhills Residences is located in the center of Dubai Science Park community. The area hosts numerous establishments including cafes, mini-markets, beauty salons, restaurants, as well as Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and schools like Repton School Al Barsha, Safa Community School, Kings School Al Barsha. Green Escape Park, Arjan central park, and shopping centers like My City Centre Al Barsha, Barsha South Mall are within walking distance. Location advantages Proximity to Al Khail Road E44 and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E311, along with excellent transportation networks, simplifies city commuting. Skyhills Residences offers convenient transport connections: about 18 minutes by car to Dubai Mall, 15 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, 19 minutes to The Walk JBR. Dubai International Airport is 24 minutes away, and the new Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 31 minutes.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
39 - 60
620 000 - 750 000
12 497 - 15 629
1 bedroom
60 - 94
1 000 000 - 1 100 000
11 665 - 16 560
2 bedrooms
90 - 124
1 300 000 - 1 600 000
12 901 - 14 352

Infrastructure

