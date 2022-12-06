SkyHills Residences by HRE

About project

An outstanding residential project in the heart of Dubai Science Park. Skyhills Residences is a symbol of exclusive living, where thoughtful layouts combined with world-class amenities create an unparalleled living experience for both residents and investors. Key project features - Each apartment in Skyhills Residences is meticulously designed and equipped with high-quality fittings, sanitary ware, and appliances from leading brands, ensuring a high degree of comfort. - The territory offers a rich selection of amenities. There are gymnasiums, multiple swimming pools, a spa center and sauna, children's playgrounds, barbecue area, yoga hall, and coworking space. - On the ground floors, there will be various boutiques, mini-markets, restaurants, a pharmacy, a barbershop, a beauty salon, and a laundry. Community infrastructure Skyhills Residences is located in the center of Dubai Science Park community. The area hosts numerous establishments including cafes, mini-markets, beauty salons, restaurants, as well as Mediclinic Parkview Hospital and schools like Repton School Al Barsha, Safa Community School, Kings School Al Barsha. Green Escape Park, Arjan central park, and shopping centers like My City Centre Al Barsha, Barsha South Mall are within walking distance. Location advantages Proximity to Al Khail Road E44 and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road E311, along with excellent transportation networks, simplifies city commuting. Skyhills Residences offers convenient transport connections: about 18 minutes by car to Dubai Mall, 15 minutes to Palm Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab, 19 minutes to The Walk JBR. Dubai International Airport is 24 minutes away, and the new Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 31 minutes.