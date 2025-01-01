Catalog
Skyhills 3

15/8, Qmasha E Street, District JVC 18, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
HRE Development LLC
Total area
from 32 m² to 101 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 698 840 AEDfrom 15 484 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
25%
Upon Handover
25%
Post Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors47
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
32 – 38
698 840 – 745 982
19 271 – 21 683
1 bedroom
63 – 101
1 024 150 – 1 572 685
15 484 – 16 180
2 bedrooms
97 – 101
1 867 921 – 1 958 624
19 125 – 19 223

Description

Living 47 stories high in the heart of Dubai. Skyhills 3 is the epitome of contemporary style and luxury in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. This project is ideal for those looking for a combination of elegant design, convenient infrastructure and inspiring views. Key features — Spacious interiors in beige, sand and cream tones complemented by polished porcelain tiles and floor-to-ceiling windows. The apartments are fully furnished in an Art Nouveau style. — Kitchens feature modern appliances, ergonomic layouts and exquisite fittings. — Unique recreational areas include a swimming pool, water gardens, tennis and basketball courts, outdoor gym and cozy green spaces. Location advantages The complex is located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, providing easy access to all key areas of Dubai. Mall of the Emirates is 12 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
15/8, Qmasha E Street, District JVC 18, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school900 m
Shop300 m
Medical center450 m
Airport31 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
