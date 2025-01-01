Description

Living 47 stories high in the heart of Dubai. Skyhills 3 is the epitome of contemporary style and luxury in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. This project is ideal for those looking for a combination of elegant design, convenient infrastructure and inspiring views. Key features — Spacious interiors in beige, sand and cream tones complemented by polished porcelain tiles and floor-to-ceiling windows. The apartments are fully furnished in an Art Nouveau style. — Kitchens feature modern appliances, ergonomic layouts and exquisite fittings. — Unique recreational areas include a swimming pool, water gardens, tennis and basketball courts, outdoor gym and cozy green spaces. Location advantages The complex is located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, providing easy access to all key areas of Dubai. Mall of the Emirates is 12 minutes away and Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.