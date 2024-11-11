Catalog
Skyblade by Binghatti

99, Burj Khalifa Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 35 m² to 117 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 456 030 $from 10 861 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Post Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors65
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Building height357 m
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Numbers of parking lots663

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
35 – 49
456 030 – 537 707
10 861 – 13 000
1 bedroom
89 – 95
993 738 – 1 053 716
11 012 – 11 065
2 bedrooms
117
1 279 608 – 1 304 601
10 925 – 11 120
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Ambitious project with a unique location in the heart of Dubai. Skyblade offers a collection of residences for those who value exceptional quality of life. A neo-futurism tower with crystal glass facades and views of Burj Khalifa creates a new silhouette of the metropolis. Key Features — The interior combines warm travertine, wood surfaces, and noble red marble. Brass metal elements and mirrored inserts add bright accents to the overall palette. Floor-to-ceiling windows and spacious layouts give a feeling of boundless space. — Luxurious infrastructure includes a gym, infinity pool, jogging track, landscaped garden, lobby, spa and wellness center, children’s playground, and boutiques. — The management company provides a full range of services: property management, resale assistance, parking rental, apartment leasing, annual maintenance, and furniture packages. Location Advantages The clubhouse is designed in the famous Downtown Dubai area. Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall can be reached in 3 minutes. The road to Dubai International Financial Centre, Museum of the Future, Burj Al Arab, Jumeirah Beach, Dubai Harbour, Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club, and Palm Jumeirah will take 10-16 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away.

Location

On map
99, Burj Khalifa Street, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Downtown Dubai

Dubai
Downtown is considered the central district of Dubai and is located in maximum proximity to the main attractions of the city: the Burj Khalifa skyscraper, Dubai Mall and the famous singing fountains. It is one of the most popular tourist, economic and business locations. The neighborhood is often compared to Manhattan, as it is where many business offices, banks and other official institutions are located.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center550 m
Metro station1 km
Airport16 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

