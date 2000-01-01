Catalog
Sky Hills 2 by HRE

Prudential Tower 1, Prudential Towers, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
HRE Properties
Total area
from 38 m² to 288 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 746 693 AEDfrom 14 165 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
20%
Post Handover
50%
Installment period
24 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors36
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
38 – 48
746 693 – 844 301
17 491 – 19 364
1 bedroom
76 – 129
1 177 090 – 1 942 272
15 016 – 15 468
2 bedrooms
118
1 862 673
15 683

Description

Elegant residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. The Sky Hills 2 blends suburban comfort and urban convenience. The beauty of nature and thoughtful functionality of the layouts make the residence an ideal place for a measured life and a relaxing holiday. Key features - All apartments of the project are fully furnished and presented with a clean design finish, panoramic windows, balconies and built-in appliances by German company Bosch. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, basketball and tennis courts, children's playground, swimming pool, sauna, lounge area. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a neighbourhood with well-maintained parks, walkways and a high level of security. The development of this part of the city is designed in a circle, which creates the atmosphere of a quiet gated community. The community has all the necessary infrastructure. At a distance of 5-10 minutes there are children's educational institutions JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages Conveniently located close to Al Khalil Road, Dubai Sports City and Dubai Hills Mall are an 8-minute drive away, while Emirates Golf Club and Mall of the Emirates are 12 minutes away. Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah are 17 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
High school400 m
Shop300 m
Medical center350 m
Airport30 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
CatalogMap