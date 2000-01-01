Sky Hills 2 by HRE

Description

Elegant residential tower in Jumeirah Village Circle. The Sky Hills 2 blends suburban comfort and urban convenience. The beauty of nature and thoughtful functionality of the layouts make the residence an ideal place for a measured life and a relaxing holiday. Key features - All apartments of the project are fully furnished and presented with a clean design finish, panoramic windows, balconies and built-in appliances by German company Bosch. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, basketball and tennis courts, children's playground, swimming pool, sauna, lounge area. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a neighbourhood with well-maintained parks, walkways and a high level of security. The development of this part of the city is designed in a circle, which creates the atmosphere of a quiet gated community. The community has all the necessary infrastructure. At a distance of 5-10 minutes there are children's educational institutions JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and medical centres Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre. Location advantages Conveniently located close to Al Khalil Road, Dubai Sports City and Dubai Hills Mall are an 8-minute drive away, while Emirates Golf Club and Mall of the Emirates are 12 minutes away. Dubai Mall and Palm Jumeirah are 17 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.