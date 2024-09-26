Sky Gardens Tower by GJ Properties

Description

Vertical oasis in Al Amerah. Sky Gardens is a modern residential complex with studios, 1-and 2-bedroom residences. Modern-style architecture with landscaping elements creates an atmosphere of harmony with nature in the heart of a dynamic metropolis. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with premium-class finishing, open layouts, and panoramic windows. — A unique design concept includes a green facade inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Semiramis. — World-class infrastructure: fitness club, swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, landscaped parks, and a children's playground. — Technical facilities: high-speed elevators, covered parking, and 24/7 security system. Location Advantages The project is located in the Al Amerah area on Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, providing quick access to the city's main highways. The route to Hamidiya Park and Sharjah takes 11–15 minutes, to Ajman City Centre and Ajman University — 18 minutes, to Sheikh Zayed Mosque — 20 minutes. The road to Al Zerah Natural Reserve, Amina Hospital, Ajman Beach, Ajman Heritage District, and Ajman Marina will take 22–26 minutes, while Dubai can be reached in 30 minutes. Sharjah International Airport is 27 minutes away.