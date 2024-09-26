Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesSky Gardens Tower by GJ Properties

Sky Gardens Tower by GJ Properties

8, Al Aamra Street, Emirates City, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 60 m² to 283 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 107 031 $from 1 465 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
30%
Post Handover
60%
Post Handover Installment Period
48 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors45
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
60 – 76
107 031 – 134 443
1 758
1 bedroom
105 – 110
170 154 – 178 797
1 612
2 bedrooms
137 – 283
201 529 – 471 441
1 465 – 1 660

Description

Vertical oasis in Al Amerah. Sky Gardens is a modern residential complex with studios, 1-and 2-bedroom residences. Modern-style architecture with landscaping elements creates an atmosphere of harmony with nature in the heart of a dynamic metropolis. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with premium-class finishing, open layouts, and panoramic windows. — A unique design concept includes a green facade inspired by the Hanging Gardens of Semiramis. — World-class infrastructure: fitness club, swimming pool, sauna, jacuzzi, landscaped parks, and a children's playground. — Technical facilities: high-speed elevators, covered parking, and 24/7 security system. Location Advantages The project is located in the Al Amerah area on Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, providing quick access to the city's main highways. The route to Hamidiya Park and Sharjah takes 11–15 minutes, to Ajman City Centre and Ajman University — 18 minutes, to Sheikh Zayed Mosque — 20 minutes. The road to Al Zerah Natural Reserve, Amina Hospital, Ajman Beach, Ajman Heritage District, and Ajman Marina will take 22–26 minutes, while Dubai can be reached in 30 minutes. Sharjah International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Location

On map
8, Al Aamra Street, Emirates City, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center1 km
Airport30 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

News about project

  1. Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price
    Apartment in the UAE: how not to overpay? 5 factors that make up the price24.02.2025
  2. Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project
    Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project26.09.2024
Item 1 of 2
CatalogMap