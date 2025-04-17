Shahrukhz by Danube

Description

Premium office skyscraper in Al Sufouh. The Shahrukhz Business Center is designed for those who shape their own future: leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries who create not just a business, but a legacy. Key features - Separate parking spaces are provided for electric scooters. - Car owners can use valet parking services. - Employees have access to a wide range of different facilities: swimming pool, gym, running track, cricket field, padel tennis and badminton court, zen garden, gazebos for relaxation and networking, podcast recording studio, helipad, etc. Location advantages The project is located next to the Sheikh Zayed Road. Shuttles run between the office building and the nearest metro station "Insurance Market". It takes 5 minutes to get to Palm Jumeirah, while it takes 8 minutes to get to Dubai Marina, the popular Burj Al Arab location and Mall of the Emirates. The Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 12 minutes away. It will take 20 minutes to drive to Dubai International Airport, and 30 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.