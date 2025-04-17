Catalog
Shahrukhz by Danube

21, Sufouh Gardens, Al Sufouh First, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Building
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 46 m² to 46 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 544 588 $from 11 724 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
60%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Installment Period
30 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeRetail
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishShell & Core
Number of buildings1
Number of floors55
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
46
544 588
11 724
Project brochure

Description

Premium office skyscraper in Al Sufouh. The Shahrukhz Business Center is designed for those who shape their own future: leaders, entrepreneurs and visionaries who create not just a business, but a legacy. Key features - Separate parking spaces are provided for electric scooters. - Car owners can use valet parking services. - Employees have access to a wide range of different facilities: swimming pool, gym, running track, cricket field, padel tennis and badminton court, zen garden, gazebos for relaxation and networking, podcast recording studio, helipad, etc. Location advantages The project is located next to the Sheikh Zayed Road. Shuttles run between the office building and the nearest metro station "Insurance Market". It takes 5 minutes to get to Palm Jumeirah, while it takes 8 minutes to get to Dubai Marina, the popular Burj Al Arab location and Mall of the Emirates. The Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 12 minutes away. It will take 20 minutes to drive to Dubai International Airport, and 30 minutes to Al Maktoum International Airport.

Location

On map
21, Sufouh Gardens, Al Sufouh First, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Al Sufouh

Dubai
Al Sufouh is an actively developing coastal district of Dubai. It has developed both residential infrastructure and public transportation system. The community is suitable for young families, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop140 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Airport28 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Paddle tennis
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
More

News about project

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities
    Investing in Dubai off-plan real estate - risks and opportunities17.04.2025
