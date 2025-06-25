UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Seslia Tower

Seslia Tower

24/1, Joory Street, Jumeirah Village Triangle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperTiger Real Estate
Total areafrom 64 m² to 65 m²
Bedrooms1
Start price926 245 AED
from 926 245 AED
from 14 208 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%92 624 AED
Registration of the contract
4%37050 AED
Before the completion date
50%463 122 AED
Handover
10%92 624 AED
Post-Handover
30%277 873 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ2 2025
Sales launchQ4 2022
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 926 245 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

High school550 m
Shop1 km

About project

Modern 32-story tower located in the quiet family community of Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), near Dubai's main attractions. Experience a new way of life and enjoy exclusive amenities every day. The residential complex includes 360 studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units are rented out with ergonomic spaces and quality finishes. Stunning views of the surrounding area and Palm Jumeirah Island can be seen from the windows.

Residents can enjoy the infrastructure without leaving their homes: gym, pool, sports fields, steam room and sauna, children's and event areas, parking. Supermarkets, Jumeirah nursery, Springs medical clinic, and the Al Khail Avenue - Nakheel Malls shopping center are located in close proximity. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Al Khail Road. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes no more than half an hour. Surrounded by nature The famous Miracle Garden is a 16-minute drive away. The flower park is unique primarily because it is located in the middle of the dead desert, away from the coastal part of the emirate. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a group of companies that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the markets of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
64 - 65
926 245 - 994 453
14 208 - 15 371

