Seslia Tower

Residents can enjoy the infrastructure without leaving their homes: gym, pool, sports fields, steam room and sauna, children's and event areas, parking. Supermarkets, Jumeirah nursery, Springs medical clinic, and the Al Khail Avenue - Nakheel Malls shopping center are located in close proximity. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located on Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing for quick access to Sheikh Zayed Road, Emirates Road, and Al Khail Road. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes no more than half an hour. Surrounded by nature The famous Miracle Garden is a 16-minute drive away. The flower park is unique primarily because it is located in the middle of the dead desert, away from the coastal part of the emirate. Reliable developer Tiger Group is a group of companies that has been actively developing since 1976. The company's real estate includes residential and commercial buildings, shops, and showrooms. Over the years, the developer has entered the markets of the Persian Gulf, the Middle East and Turkey.

