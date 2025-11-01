Serene Gardens

Residents of the complex will enjoy a wide range of amenities and services: barbecue area, co-working space, landscaped gardens, gym, private cinema, clubhouse, and a swimming pool. In 5-10 minutes, you can reach Discovery Gardens pharmacy, KP Mart Supermarket, and Carrefour Market stores, Loui Restaurant & Cafe Jumeirah Park, Dubai British School, and The Arbor School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, and Ibn Battuta Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy access to any part of the city. It offers fast access to Al Furjan Metro Station. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 25-30 minutes by car. Reliable developer Prescott Real Estate is a company founded in 2005. The developer specializes in acquiring and developing strategic plots, as well as designing and building real estate in the UAE.

