Serene Gardens

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jebel Ali, Community Jabal Ali 1, 7 Street, 16
DeveloperPrescott Real Estate
Total areafrom 93 m² to 194 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 370 000 AED
from 1 370 000 AED
from 8 245 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%274 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%54800 AED
Before the completion date
40%548 000 AED
Handover
40%548 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 370 000 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center7 km
Metro station450 m

About project

Modern project in the tranquil neighborhood of Al Furjan, within the Jebel Ali District. A peaceful lifestyle, comfort, and picturesque nature are now available to you. The complex offers studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All units feature ergonomic spaces, panoramic windows, and high-quality finishes.

Residents of the complex will enjoy a wide range of amenities and services: barbecue area, co-working space, landscaped gardens, gym, private cinema, clubhouse, and a swimming pool. In 5-10 minutes, you can reach Discovery Gardens pharmacy, KP Mart Supermarket, and Carrefour Market stores, Loui Restaurant & Cafe Jumeirah Park, Dubai British School, and The Arbor School, Chubby Cheeks Nursery Furjan, and Ibn Battuta Mall. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located between Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy access to any part of the city. It offers fast access to Al Furjan Metro Station. The drive to Al Maktoum International Airport and Dubai International Airport takes 25-30 minutes by car. Reliable developer Prescott Real Estate is a company founded in 2005. The developer specializes in acquiring and developing strategic plots, as well as designing and building real estate in the UAE.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
93 - 194
1 370 000 - 1 600 000
8 245 - 15 012

Infrastructure

