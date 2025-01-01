Catalog
Sensia by Beyond

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 371 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 2 100 000 AEDfrom 29 902 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 80
2 100 000 – 2 419 650
29 902
2 bedrooms
106 – 160
3 470 000 – 5 267 525
32 736
3 bedrooms
204 – 241
6 800 000 – 8 036 303
33 270
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Aesthetic residential tower in Dubai Maritime City. Sensia residential complex offers magnificent views of the Persian Gulf, Dubai and the surrounding nature. The interior design inspired by Art Deco style surprises with a combination of natural materials and bold geometric shapes. Here you will feel the balance between the energy of the metropolis and the tranquility of coastal life. Key features - The apartments are finished in neutral warm colors with built-in appliances of European brands. Thanks to high ceilings, panoramic windows and balconies in the house will always be a lot of light. - Residents can take advantage of concierge service. - On the territory of the complex are located: fully equipped gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, outdoor lounge area, co-working space, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Rashid Road, which connects to the major highways of the city. Jumeirah Beach Coast will take 10 minutes to reach and The Gold Souk gold market will take 15 minutes to reach. It will take 20 minutes to reach the popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Shop1 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
