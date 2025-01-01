Sensia by Beyond

Description

Aesthetic residential tower in Dubai Maritime City. Sensia residential complex offers magnificent views of the Persian Gulf, Dubai and the surrounding nature. The interior design inspired by Art Deco style surprises with a combination of natural materials and bold geometric shapes. Here you will feel the balance between the energy of the metropolis and the tranquility of coastal life. Key features - The apartments are finished in neutral warm colors with built-in appliances of European brands. Thanks to high ceilings, panoramic windows and balconies in the house will always be a lot of light. - Residents can take advantage of concierge service. - On the territory of the complex are located: fully equipped gym, yoga space, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, barbecue terrace, outdoor lounge area, co-working space, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Rashid Road, which connects to the major highways of the city. Jumeirah Beach Coast will take 10 minutes to reach and The Gold Souk gold market will take 15 minutes to reach. It will take 20 minutes to reach the popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.