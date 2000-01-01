Saria by Beyond

Description

Prestigious residential complex in the coastal neighbourhood of Dubai Maritime City. Saria Clubhouse offers functional layouts and magnificent views of the Persian Gulf. Here, every day is special and filled with unforgettable experiences. Key features - The apartments are decorated in neutral colours and natural materials. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies there will always be plenty of natural light in the house. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, space for yoga, infinity-pool, spa complex, sauna, barbecue area, cinema, lounge zone. Community infrastructure Dubai Maritime City is Dubai's new and actively developing community. The community is established on a man-made peninsula and aims to develop the maritime industry. However, it has all the necessary infrastructure for living: supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, sports grounds. Schools, kindergartens and medical clinics are located within a radius of 10-15 minutes. Location advantages The project has an exit to the Sheikh Rashid Road motorway, which provides access to key locations in the city. Mina Rashid Harbour is 14 minutes away, Dubai Gold Souk Market is 15 minutes away and popular attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and others are also 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.