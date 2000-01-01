Catalog
Saria by Beyond

1/2, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 70 m² to 153 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 857 000 AEDfrom 22 937 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors39
Ceiling height3.1 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
70 – 77
1 857 000 – 2 239 000
26 363 – 29 067
2 bedrooms
116 – 119
2 680 000 – 3 509 000
22 937 – 29 379
3 bedrooms
151 – 153
4 198 000 – 4 909 000
27 671 – 31 881

Description

Prestigious residential complex in the coastal neighbourhood of Dubai Maritime City. Saria Clubhouse offers functional layouts and magnificent views of the Persian Gulf. Here, every day is special and filled with unforgettable experiences. Key features - The apartments are decorated in neutral colours and natural materials. Thanks to panoramic windows and spacious balconies there will always be plenty of natural light in the house. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, space for yoga, infinity-pool, spa complex, sauna, barbecue area, cinema, lounge zone. Community infrastructure Dubai Maritime City is Dubai's new and actively developing community. The community is established on a man-made peninsula and aims to develop the maritime industry. However, it has all the necessary infrastructure for living: supermarkets, cafes and restaurants, sports grounds. Schools, kindergartens and medical clinics are located within a radius of 10-15 minutes. Location advantages The project has an exit to the Sheikh Rashid Road motorway, which provides access to key locations in the city. Mina Rashid Harbour is 14 minutes away, Dubai Gold Souk Market is 15 minutes away and popular attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and others are also 15 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
1/2, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Shop700 m
Medical center14 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby
