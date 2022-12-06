UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - Sapphire 32

Sapphire 32

1/1, 26 Street, District JVC 12, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 8
Project Render
DeveloperDar Al Karama Properties
Total areafrom 36 m² to 240 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price650 995 AED
from 650 995 AED
from 11 617 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%65 099 AED
Registration of the contract
10%65099 AED
+
4%26040 AED
Before the completion date
40%260 398 AED
Post-Handover
40%260 398 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Sales launchQ4 2023
Number of floors33
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 650 995 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 4
  • Freight elevator
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Territory
  • Recreation area

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
High school1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center4 km

About project

An exclusive project in the family-friendly neighborhood of JVC reflects the synergy of luxurious design and the active rhythm of urban life. We invite you to immerse yourself in a world where every corner is filled with elegance and comfort. The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Panoramic windows and 3.4-meter ceilings allow ample natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space. All units are presented with high-quality finishes and furnishings.

Residents of the complex have access to children's and adult pools, a playground, a children's room, a computer center, coworking spaces, a multi-functional hall and relaxation areas. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find supermarkets Rubiyan Grocery and West Zone Fresh, restaurants One Life Kitchen, Cloud 10 and Goose Island Tap House, Green Roots Nursery and Erudio Early Childhood Center, Life Pharmacy, Circle Mall and JSS International School. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing quick travel to key locations in Dubai. Within 30 minutes, you can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. Reliable developer Dar Al Karama Properties is a development company that has been building and developing projects in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills and Palm Jumeirah since 1985. The company places great emphasis on ecological sustainability, safety and first-class amenities.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
36 - 36
650 995 - 700 509
17 973 - 18 954
1 bedroom
44 - 88
727 887 - 1 026 799
11 617 - 16 306
2 bedrooms
99 - 118
1 409 711 - 1 923 680
14 128 - 16 215
3 bedrooms
140 - 240
2 111 137 - 3 389 117
14 077 - 14 995

Infrastructure

1/1, 26 Street, District JVC 12, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates