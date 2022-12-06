Sapphire 32

Sapphire 321/1, 26 Street, District JVC 12, Jumeirah Village Circle, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Payment plan *
About the project
Inner infrastructure
- Number of elevators: 4
- Freight elevator
- Playground
- Swimming pool for children
- Game area
- Swimming pool
- Recreation area
Transport accessibility
About project
An exclusive project in the family-friendly neighborhood of JVC reflects the synergy of luxurious design and the active rhythm of urban life. We invite you to immerse yourself in a world where every corner is filled with elegance and comfort. The complex offers studios and apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. Panoramic windows and 3.4-meter ceilings allow ample natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space. All units are presented with high-quality finishes and furnishings.
Residents of the complex have access to children's and adult pools, a playground, a children's room, a computer center, coworking spaces, a multi-functional hall and relaxation areas. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find supermarkets Rubiyan Grocery and West Zone Fresh, restaurants One Life Kitchen, Cloud 10 and Goose Island Tap House, Green Roots Nursery and Erudio Early Childhood Center, Life Pharmacy, Circle Mall and JSS International School. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, allowing quick travel to key locations in Dubai. Within 30 minutes, you can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport. Reliable developer Dar Al Karama Properties is a development company that has been building and developing projects in Downtown Dubai, Dubai Hills and Palm Jumeirah since 1985. The company places great emphasis on ecological sustainability, safety and first-class amenities.