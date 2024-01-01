Samana Park 2 Commercial

Description

Premium retail spaces in the heart of Dubai's Majan neighbourhood. Samana Retail Park 2's convenient and functional commercial areas fulfil the requirements of modern business. Stylish architecture and thoughtful design create an atmosphere of success where new ideas are born. Location advantages With a strategic location close to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, the site is easily accessible from anywhere in the city. Global Village and IMG World of Adventures are 10 minutes away, Dubai Miracle Garden is 15 minutes away and Mall of Emirates and Burj Al Arab are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.