Samana Park 2 Commercial
14, 20th Street, Majan, Wadi Al Safa 3, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Item 1 of 1
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 90 m² to 202 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 4
Start price
from 2 838 788 AEDfrom 25 714 AED/m²
About project
Object typeCommercial
Completion dateQ2 2028
Number of buildings1
Type of objectShop
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Sale
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
110
2 838 788
25 714
90
3 084 745
34 086
202
5 936 813
29 302
Description
Premium retail spaces in the heart of Dubai's Majan neighbourhood. Samana Retail Park 2's convenient and functional commercial areas fulfil the requirements of modern business. Stylish architecture and thoughtful design create an atmosphere of success where new ideas are born. Location advantages With a strategic location close to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, the site is easily accessible from anywhere in the city. Global Village and IMG World of Adventures are 10 minutes away, Dubai Miracle Garden is 15 minutes away and Mall of Emirates and Burj Al Arab are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.