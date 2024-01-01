Description

Elegant residential complex away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis in Dubai Production City. The mesmerizing architecture of SAMANA Resorts clubhouse harmonizes with the surrounding nature: lush greenery, cascading pools and exquisite terraces. Every element has been thought out to the finest detail, creating an exceptional lifestyle where comfort and luxury come together. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes, Smart Home system, built-in appliances from German brands, panoramic windows and balconies with private pools. - For the convenience and safety of residents parking services and 24-hour concierge service are provided. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, golf simulator, children's playground, swimming pool, outdoor cinema, barbecue area, sauna, Jacuzzi. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main highways of the city Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which is 10 minutes to Jumeirah Golf Estates, 15 minutes - to Dubai Marina and JBR Beach, 20 minutes - to Global Village and Palm Jumeirah. The popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 26 minutes away.