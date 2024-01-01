Catalog
Samana Resorts

Samana Resorts

Centrium Tower 4, Centrium Towers, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Samana Developers
Total area
from 39 m² to 111 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 700 000 AEDfrom 13 446 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
57%
Post Handover
23%
Installment period
56 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Ceiling height3.3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39
700 000
17 940
1 bedroom
74
1 040 000
13 994
2 bedrooms
111
1 499 000
13 446
Project brochure

Description

Elegant residential complex away from the hustle and bustle of the metropolis in Dubai Production City. The mesmerizing architecture of SAMANA Resorts clubhouse harmonizes with the surrounding nature: lush greenery, cascading pools and exquisite terraces. Every element has been thought out to the finest detail, creating an exceptional lifestyle where comfort and luxury come together. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean designer finishes, Smart Home system, built-in appliances from German brands, panoramic windows and balconies with private pools. - For the convenience and safety of residents parking services and 24-hour concierge service are provided. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, golf simulator, children's playground, swimming pool, outdoor cinema, barbecue area, sauna, Jacuzzi. Location advantages The project has an exit to one of the main highways of the city Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which is 10 minutes to Jumeirah Golf Estates, 15 minutes - to Dubai Marina and JBR Beach, 20 minutes - to Global Village and Palm Jumeirah. The popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 30 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 26 minutes away.

Location

On map
Centrium Tower 4, Centrium Towers, Me'Aisem First, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport100 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center500 m
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
