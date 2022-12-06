Samana Portofino

Within the complex, you'll find pools, an outdoor gym, greenery, a jogging track, an open-air cinema, a relaxation terrace, a sauna and steam room, a barbecue area, a children's playground, a basketball court, a waterfall, a sports court, table tennis, and a water skate area. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find Mediclinic Middle East hospital, Greens Mini Mart and Carrefour Hypermarket stores, Grand Bazaar Turkish and Majlis Al Sultan restaurants, City Centre Me'aisem shopping center, Dwight School Dubai, and Victory Heights Primary School. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located in close proximity to the Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Highway, allowing quick access to any part of the city. You can reach Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport in just 25 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The architectural project combines smooth lines and natural elements, creating a visual masterpiece. The shades are inspired by artistic heritage, cultural history, and landscapes of the Italian Riviera. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

More