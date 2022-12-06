Samana Golf Views

The premises provide all the necessary conditions for living and relaxation: pools for both children and adults with recreational areas, a playground, virtual golf, sauna, sports courts, skate park, barbecue area, jogging track, outdoor cinema, fitness gyms, and riverside promenades. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Carrefour City and Waitrose Motor City stores, Victory Heights Primary School, The Royal Grammar School Guildford, and Dwight School, Kinder Castle Nursery, Medicine Pharmacy Victory Heights, Prime Medical Center — Motor City, and Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, as well as Copper Kettle and Pulcinella restaurants. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, ensuring swift connections to Dubai's main areas. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 20 minutes, and Dubai International Airport is a bit further. Golf club is a feature of the complex Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find The Els Club At Dubai Sports City and Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club. Endless green landscapes are designed for vibrant leisure time spent enjoying the game. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

