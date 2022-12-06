UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Samana Golf Views

Samana Golf Views

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Land, Dubai Sports City, Victory Heights Street, 18
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSamana Developers
Total areafrom 114 m² to 116 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 667 250 AED
from 1 667 250 AED
from 14 303 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%333 450 AED
Registration of the contract
4%66690 AED
Before the completion date
60%1 000 350 AED
Handover
20%333 450 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2026
Number of floors16
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 667 250 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school1 km
Shop700 m
Medical center2 km

About project

A new project in the prestigious Dubai Sports City, designed for individuals who lead an active lifestyle. Surrounded by iconic landmarks, the complex offers residents an exceptional urban living experience with its tranquil views of the golf course and a wide range of amenities. The complex features studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. Some units come with private pools. Large windows allow abundant natural light into the apartments, visually expanding the space.

The premises provide all the necessary conditions for living and relaxation: pools for both children and adults with recreational areas, a playground, virtual golf, sauna, sports courts, skate park, barbecue area, jogging track, outdoor cinema, fitness gyms, and riverside promenades. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach Carrefour City and Waitrose Motor City stores, Victory Heights Primary School, The Royal Grammar School Guildford, and Dwight School, Kinder Castle Nursery, Medicine Pharmacy Victory Heights, Prime Medical Center — Motor City, and Emirates Hospital Day Surgery & Medical Center, as well as Copper Kettle and Pulcinella restaurants. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road and Hessa Street, ensuring swift connections to Dubai's main areas. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport takes 20 minutes, and Dubai International Airport is a bit further. Golf club is a feature of the complex Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find The Els Club At Dubai Sports City and Jumeirah Golf Estates Golf & Country Club. Endless green landscapes are designed for vibrant leisure time spent enjoying the game. Reliable developer Samana Developers is one of the fastest-growing developers in the UAE, implementing projects under the motto «Always on time». The developer has been awarded three awards for its flagship projects, including «Best Sustainable Project of the Year», «Best Affordable Luxury Real Estate», and «Best Innovative Design in the Middle East».

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
114 - 116
1 667 250 - 1 968 894
14 303 - 17 197

Infrastructure

