Royal Regency Suites by Al Seeb

Royal Regency Suites by Al Seeb

13, 12nd Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Al Seeb Real Estate Development
Total area
from 64 m² to 252 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 468 144 AEDfrom 17 567 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
60%
Installment period
30 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
64 – 91
1 468 144 – 1 798 589
19 763 – 22 604
2 bedrooms
144 – 154
2 700 771 – 3 131 221
18 665 – 20 312
3 bedrooms
252
4 432 430
17 567
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Luxury residential towers in the vibrant Business Bay area. Royal Regency Suites offers a wide range of amenities and guarantees impeccable service of the highest standards. Spacious apartments in close proximity to Dubai's central attractions for those seeking the ultimate in comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished in warm colors, with Hi-Tech design, Italian doors, built-in closets and kitchen cabinets, branded sanitary ware, Smart Home system, electronic locks with reinforced security system. - Lots with 2 and 3 bedrooms are equipped with private Jacuzzi and folding glass doors on the balconies. - A whole floor of amenities for every taste is at the residents' disposal: a fitness center with panoramic windows, equipped with a professional sound system, a luxurious swimming pool with city views and a lounge area with Jacuzzi, separate saunas and steam rooms for men and women, a cafe and restaurant, a walking area. - The building provides parking with valet service, electric car chargers, concierge and 24-hour security. Location advantages The prime location offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing you to reach central attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve in 10-15 minutes. Jumeirah Beach is about 10 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are about 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15-20 minutes.

Location

On map
13, 12nd Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport550 m
High school1 km
Shop100 m
Medical center1 km
Airport17 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
