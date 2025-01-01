Royal Regency Suites by Al Seeb

Description

Luxury residential towers in the vibrant Business Bay area. Royal Regency Suites offers a wide range of amenities and guarantees impeccable service of the highest standards. Spacious apartments in close proximity to Dubai's central attractions for those seeking the ultimate in comfort. Key features - Apartments are finished in warm colors, with Hi-Tech design, Italian doors, built-in closets and kitchen cabinets, branded sanitary ware, Smart Home system, electronic locks with reinforced security system. - Lots with 2 and 3 bedrooms are equipped with private Jacuzzi and folding glass doors on the balconies. - A whole floor of amenities for every taste is at the residents' disposal: a fitness center with panoramic windows, equipped with a professional sound system, a luxurious swimming pool with city views and a lounge area with Jacuzzi, separate saunas and steam rooms for men and women, a cafe and restaurant, a walking area. - The building provides parking with valet service, electric car chargers, concierge and 24-hour security. Location advantages The prime location offers easy access to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing you to reach central attractions such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve in 10-15 minutes. Jumeirah Beach is about 10 minutes away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are about 30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport can be reached in 15-20 minutes.