Royal Regency by Al Seeb

Description

Prestigious residential development in the heart of the vibrant Business Bay neighborhood. Royal Regency project offers world-class amenities and services for a comfortable life within walking distance to the center of Dubai. The spacious apartments offer views of the Dubai Canal, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Key Features - All apartments feature panoramic balconies, Smart Home systems and high-security electronic locks. - Finished in light colors with high quality materials, Hi-Tech design, Italian doors and storage systems in the kitchen and walk-in closet. - Residents have access to: a modern fitness center with additional gyms, billiard room, view pool with lounge area and Jacuzzi, separate saunas and steam rooms for men and women, children's playroom, library, patio with fountains and greenery. - The building has parking with charging stations for electric cars, reception in a two-level lobby, 24-hour security. Location advantages The location provides quick access to the main thoroughfares of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, making it a 10-minute drive to the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve. Jumeirah Beach is a 15-minute drive away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 25-30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15-20 minutes away.