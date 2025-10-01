Catalog
Royal Regency by Al Seeb

Royal Regency by Al Seeb

13, 12nd Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Al Seeb Real Estate Development
Total area
from 89 m² to 99 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 2 016 000 AEDfrom 21 932 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
10%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
70%
Installment period
36 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
89 – 99
2 016 000 – 2 173 500
21 932 – 22 452
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Prestigious residential development in the heart of the vibrant Business Bay neighborhood. Royal Regency project offers world-class amenities and services for a comfortable life within walking distance to the center of Dubai. The spacious apartments offer views of the Dubai Canal, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall. Key Features - All apartments feature panoramic balconies, Smart Home systems and high-security electronic locks. - Finished in light colors with high quality materials, Hi-Tech design, Italian doors and storage systems in the kitchen and walk-in closet. - Residents have access to: a modern fitness center with additional gyms, billiard room, view pool with lounge area and Jacuzzi, separate saunas and steam rooms for men and women, children's playroom, library, patio with fountains and greenery. - The building has parking with charging stations for electric cars, reception in a two-level lobby, 24-hour security. Location advantages The location provides quick access to the main thoroughfares of Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, making it a 10-minute drive to the famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Opera and Ras Al Khor Nature Reserve. Jumeirah Beach is a 15-minute drive away, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah are 25-30 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 15-20 minutes away.

Location

On map
13, 12nd Street, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school1 km
Shop350 m
Medical center1 km
Airport16 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Squash court
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
