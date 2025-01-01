Description

The harmony of water illuminated by a thousand lights. Rivage by Deyaar is an elegant residential complex located on the picturesque Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. The project blends contemporary design, cutting-edge technology, and a unique seaside location, offering residents a luxurious lifestyle in perfect harmony with their surroundings. Key Features — Rivage’s architecture is inspired by nature: a glass façade with vertical decorative elements and hanging greenery creates an airy and sophisticated aesthetic. — Spacious residences, including 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and exclusive Sky Villas, feature modern interiors with white marble, light wood, and aquamarine accents. — The smart home technology allows residents to control lighting, temperature, and blinds, ensuring comfort and energy efficiency. — A rooftop infinity pool offers panoramic views of the sea and city skyline, complemented by dedicated areas for aqua aerobics and yoga. — Modern children's play areas, lush gardens, and serene parks provide ideal spaces for relaxation and leisure. Location Advantages Rivage is situated in the rapidly developing Al Reem Island, just 5 minutes from the waterfront and prestigious resorts. Abu Dhabi Mall is a 10-minute drive away, while the business hub of Al Maryah Island is only 8 minutes away. The iconic Corniche Beach can be reached in 12 minutes. Within a 15–20-minute radius, residents have access to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach Club, and the city’s premier cultural district. A trip to Yas Island, home to Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit, takes 25 minutes. The Zayed International Airport is conveniently located just 27 minutes away.