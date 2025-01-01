Catalog
Rivage by Deyaar

323, Al Maqeed Street, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
External View
Developer
Deyaar Development Company
Total area
from 80 m² to 659 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 1 322 957 AEDfrom 10 759 AED/m²

Payment plan *

Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors27
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Penthouse, Villa
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
80 – 145
1 322 957 – 1 600 988
10 983 – 16 463
2 bedrooms
114 – 252
1 902 219 – 2 716 132
10 759 – 16 644
3 bedrooms
184 – 211
3 004 025 – 3 166 014
14 977 – 16 292

Description

The harmony of water illuminated by a thousand lights. Rivage by Deyaar is an elegant residential complex located on the picturesque Al Reem Island in Abu Dhabi. The project blends contemporary design, cutting-edge technology, and a unique seaside location, offering residents a luxurious lifestyle in perfect harmony with their surroundings. Key Features — Rivage’s architecture is inspired by nature: a glass façade with vertical decorative elements and hanging greenery creates an airy and sophisticated aesthetic. — Spacious residences, including 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom apartments, duplexes, and exclusive Sky Villas, feature modern interiors with white marble, light wood, and aquamarine accents. — The smart home technology allows residents to control lighting, temperature, and blinds, ensuring comfort and energy efficiency. — A rooftop infinity pool offers panoramic views of the sea and city skyline, complemented by dedicated areas for aqua aerobics and yoga. — Modern children's play areas, lush gardens, and serene parks provide ideal spaces for relaxation and leisure. Location Advantages Rivage is situated in the rapidly developing Al Reem Island, just 5 minutes from the waterfront and prestigious resorts. Abu Dhabi Mall is a 10-minute drive away, while the business hub of Al Maryah Island is only 8 minutes away. The iconic Corniche Beach can be reached in 12 minutes. Within a 15–20-minute radius, residents have access to the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Beach Club, and the city’s premier cultural district. A trip to Yas Island, home to Ferrari World and Yas Marina Circuit, takes 25 minutes. The Zayed International Airport is conveniently located just 27 minutes away.

Location

On map
323, Al Maqeed Street, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

District Al Reem Island

Abu Dhabi
Al Reem Island is a natural island and a rapidly developing neighborhood in Abu Dhabi. Residential and transportation infrastructures are well developed here. The community will suit young people, professionals, expats, investors.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport220 m
Sea100 m
High school550 m
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace
  • Waterside
