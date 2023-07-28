UAE
Home - Residential complexes - Residence 110

Residence 110

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 34/1
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperSelect Group
Total areafrom 95 m² to 277 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price1 924 000 AED
from 1 924 000 AED
from 18 082 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
25%481000 AED
+
4%76960 AED
Post-Handover
75%1 443 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2019
Number of floors20
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 924 000 AED
Construction stagesExisting

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area

Transport accessibility

Public transport950 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center4 km
Metro station2 km

About project

Modern project with spectacular views of the famous Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab in the heart of Business Bay. Refined architecture combined with interior details sets a positive tone and at the same time creates a friendly atmosphere. The residential tower with a height of 20 floors includes studios, apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and panoramic windows. All lots have high-quality finishes with necessary household appliances and built-in wardrobes.

A swimming pool with recreation areas and a gym are available on the territory of the complex. It takes 5-10 minutes to get to Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa. By visiting the Dubai Mall, residents will have access to a large number of boutiques, restaurants, a cinema, an extensive entertainment area with the Dubai Ice Rink and the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. The road to Dubai Design District will take 7 minutes, to DIFC – 10 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, which will provide easy access to popular locations in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 8 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
114 - 114
2 839 000 - 2 839 000
24 758 - 24 758
1 bedroom
95 - 102
1 924 000 - 1 984 000
18 734 - 20 450
3 bedrooms
160 - 277
2 894 000 - 6 997 000
18 082 - 25 186

Infrastructure

