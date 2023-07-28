Residence 110

A swimming pool with recreation areas and a gym are available on the territory of the complex. It takes 5-10 minutes to get to Dubai Opera, Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa. By visiting the Dubai Mall, residents will have access to a large number of boutiques, restaurants, a cinema, an extensive entertainment area with the Dubai Ice Rink and the Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo. The road to Dubai Design District will take 7 minutes, to DIFC – 10 minutes. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Zayed Road, which will provide easy access to popular locations in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is a 15-minute drive away. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 8 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. Reliable developer Select Group is a developer that implements commercial, residential, retail, hotel projects according to the highest quality standards. The company finds profitable projects thanks to financial planning, technical expertise and effective asset management.

More