Reeman Living

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi
  1. Internal View
Internal View
DeveloperAldar Properties PJSC
Total areafrom 73 m² to 105 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price828 500 AED
from 828 500 AED
from 10 623 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
5%41425 AED
+
2%16570 AED
Before the completion date
35%289 975 AED
Handover
60%497 100 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings6
Completion dateQ1 2026
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 828 500 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Terrace

Transport accessibility

High school4 km
Shop3 km
Medical center4 km

About project

Modern community within the urban collection of Living in the Al Shamkha district. Find your cozy living space near the center of Abu Dhabi and enjoy the main attractions of Yas Island. The first phase features 630 studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments. The 2-3 bedroom units come with spacious balconies offering picturesque views of the surroundings. Residents of the complex can choose from two color schemes for interior finishes, designer elements, and convenient storage spaces.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a playground, open terrace, multipurpose spaces, cycling and jogging tracks, shops, restaurants, schools, community centers, mosques, and fitness centers. Within a 10-15 minute drive, you can reach Al Jeel Kindergarten, Makani Mall Al Shamkhah, Mohammad Bin Al Qasim School, Virginia International Private School, Noor Al Fajr Cafeteria, and Socius Bakery & Cafe. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 15-minute drive away. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex One of the few complexes where "green" construction technologies, eco-friendly structures, and energy-efficient lighting are used. The apartments are equipped with water and energy-saving devices. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
73 - 74
828 500 - 925 200
11 158 - 12 461
3 bedrooms
98 - 105
1 114 000 - 1 223 000
10 623 - 12 401

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi

