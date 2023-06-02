Reeman Living

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle, including a playground, open terrace, multipurpose spaces, cycling and jogging tracks, shops, restaurants, schools, community centers, mosques, and fitness centers. Within a 10-15 minute drive, you can reach Al Jeel Kindergarten, Makani Mall Al Shamkhah, Mohammad Bin Al Qasim School, Virginia International Private School, Noor Al Fajr Cafeteria, and Socius Bakery & Cafe. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Maktoum Bin Rashid Road, allowing for quick travel to any part of the city. Abu Dhabi International Airport is a 15-minute drive away. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex One of the few complexes where "green" construction technologies, eco-friendly structures, and energy-efficient lighting are used. The apartments are equipped with water and energy-saving devices. Reliable developer Aldar Properties is a company that has been developing residential complexes in various areas of the UAE since 2004. The real estate portfolio includes Al Raha Beach, Yas Island, World Trade Center Abu Dhabi, Al Falah and Noor Al Ain.

