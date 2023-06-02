Forms of real estate ownership in the UAE

There are 3 types of real estate ownership for foreign nationals:





Freehold - a full-fledged purchase of real estate, its permanent use without any restrictions. The owner of such property has the right to dispose of it as you like: sell, rent, bequeath, donate, change. This type of property ownership is available not only to citizens and residents, but also to foreigners, in addition, if you make a purchase of 750,000 AED (about $ 204,191), then you have the opportunity to obtain a long-term visa and become a resident.

*Freehold-area in Dubai, there are about 54 - which is almost 90% of all real estate. The most popular freehold-zones in the emirate: Dubai Marina, Business Bay, JVC, JLT, MBR City.





leasehold - the right to use (personal use, the right to sell and sublease) the land or property owned by another person for a period not exceeding 99 years.





Musataha - the ability to own (develop and use) a land plot for up to 50 years. This form of ownership is most common in Abu Dhabi. This type of ownership allows the construction of a new facility or completion of the existing one on the leased land.

*Leasehold and Musataha are available to foreigners who are registered in the UAE.





Recently in the UAE market is gaining popularity "deferred sale agreement", on the basis of which many developers are selling real estate. According to this contract: the buyer can move into the property and use it before full payment, i.e. at the time of payment of the developer's price in installments.





Only properties with full title are available on the Housebook platform - you or your client can choose any property and not worry about your ownership rights!