Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The interiors of Q Gardens Lofts 2 were designed by renowned designer Aleena Waqas. She has managed to harmoniously combine modern trends with timeless classics, creating a living space that not only meets, but exceeds modern notions of comfort and sophistication. Key Features - All lots are presented with finishing, panoramic windows, balconies and built-in appliances from Italian and German manufacturers. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga studio, children's playground, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, lounge zone, cinema. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet neighbourhood with well-maintained parks, walking paths and a high level of security. Its circular construction creates a sense of a gated community with all the conditions for families with children. JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre are all within 5-10 minutes distance. Location Advantages Due to the convenient location of the project, you can reach Dubai Marina in 8 minutes and Emirates Mall in 12 minutes. Palm Jumeirah is 15 minutes away, Kite Beach is 18 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.