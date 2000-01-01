Catalog
1/1, 26 Street, District JVC 12, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
AYS Developers
Total area
from 49 m² to 102 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 869 058 AEDfrom 17 707 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
45%
Upon Handover
35%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
49 – 50
869 058 – 958 330
17 707 – 18 846
1 bedroom
66 – 102
1 178 223 – 1 934 819
17 707 – 18 847

Description

Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The interiors of Q Gardens Lofts 2 were designed by renowned designer Aleena Waqas. She has managed to harmoniously combine modern trends with timeless classics, creating a living space that not only meets, but exceeds modern notions of comfort and sophistication. Key Features - All lots are presented with finishing, panoramic windows, balconies and built-in appliances from Italian and German manufacturers. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga studio, children's playground, swimming pool, Jacuzzi, sauna, lounge zone, cinema. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet neighbourhood with well-maintained parks, walking paths and a high level of security. Its circular construction creates a sense of a gated community with all the conditions for families with children. JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Ladybird Nursery and Aster Medical Clinic, Life Medical Centre, Magnum Family Medical Centre are all within 5-10 minutes distance. Location Advantages Due to the convenient location of the project, you can reach Dubai Marina in 8 minutes and Emirates Mall in 12 minutes. Palm Jumeirah is 15 minutes away, Kite Beach is 18 minutes away and Burj Khalifa is 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center1 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace
