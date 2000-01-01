Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Primero Residences by Main

Primero Residences by Main

H39, Jumeirah Park - District 5, Jumeirah Park, Al Thanyah 5, Al Thanyah, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Main Realty
Total area
from 74 m² to 197 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 899 000 AEDfrom 10 097 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%89 900 AED
Registration of the contract
4%35 960 AED
Before the completion date
40%359 600 AED
Handover
50%449 500 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors17
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
74 - 99
899 000 - 1 130 000
11 400 - 12 127
2 bedrooms
118 - 124
1 460 000 - 1 525 000
12 217 - 12 279
3 bedrooms
147 - 197
1 790 000 - 1 995 000
10 097 - 12 151

Description

The American dream on the Gulf Coast. Primero Residences is an architectural marvel imbued with the atmosphere of Miami Beach. The residential complex is inspired by white beaches, azure waves and limitless skies, which are exquisitely intertwined in every detail of the project. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with finishes and fitted kitchens. The design is in cream, terracotta and chestnut shades, using Carrara marble and dark noble wood. The lots are equipped with appliances from leading European brands and Google Home system. — The clubhouse offers entertainment for the whole family: co-working spaces, swimming pools, playgrounds, yoga space, gym, jogging track, games room, sauna and steam room. — The collection features unique floor plans with private pools and terraces for personal relaxation and comfort. Community Infrastructure Al Furjan is a vibrant neighbourhood with modern development close to the bay. The community is further connected to each other and the surrounding areas by a 40 kilometre cycle path. All the necessary social infrastructure institutions can be found in close proximity: schools and kindergartens Dubai British School, Redwood Montessori Nursery, Arcadia Global School, hospitals Medcare Medical Centre, Medicentres Jumeirah Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Furjan-Dubai Zone A Kids Park, Discovery Gardens Park. Location advantages The tower has exits to SMBZ rd and Sheikh Zayed rd motorways, which provide fast transport links to the main areas of Dubai. Discovery Garden metro station is also located close to the residence. Blue Waters, Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab are within 10 minutes' drive, while Palm Jumeirah and the famous Mall of Emirates are within 15-20 minutes' drive. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport300 m
Sea7 km
High school2 km
Shop3 km
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport29 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area