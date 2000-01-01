Primero Residences by Main

Description

The American dream on the Gulf Coast. Primero Residences is an architectural marvel imbued with the atmosphere of Miami Beach. The residential complex is inspired by white beaches, azure waves and limitless skies, which are exquisitely intertwined in every detail of the project. Key Features — Fully furnished apartments with finishes and fitted kitchens. The design is in cream, terracotta and chestnut shades, using Carrara marble and dark noble wood. The lots are equipped with appliances from leading European brands and Google Home system. — The clubhouse offers entertainment for the whole family: co-working spaces, swimming pools, playgrounds, yoga space, gym, jogging track, games room, sauna and steam room. — The collection features unique floor plans with private pools and terraces for personal relaxation and comfort. Community Infrastructure Al Furjan is a vibrant neighbourhood with modern development close to the bay. The community is further connected to each other and the surrounding areas by a 40 kilometre cycle path. All the necessary social infrastructure institutions can be found in close proximity: schools and kindergartens Dubai British School, Redwood Montessori Nursery, Arcadia Global School, hospitals Medcare Medical Centre, Medicentres Jumeirah Park, Ibn Battuta Mall, Al Furjan-Dubai Zone A Kids Park, Discovery Gardens Park. Location advantages The tower has exits to SMBZ rd and Sheikh Zayed rd motorways, which provide fast transport links to the main areas of Dubai. Discovery Garden metro station is also located close to the residence. Blue Waters, Dubai Marina and Burj Al Arab are within 10 minutes' drive, while Palm Jumeirah and the famous Mall of Emirates are within 15-20 minutes' drive. Al Maktoum International Airport can be reached in 20 minutes.