Preston by Confident

Farah Tower 4, Queue Point - Liwan, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Confident Group
Total area
from 76 m² to 257 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 240 672 $from 3 163 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
20%
Before Handover
19%
Upon Handover
51%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors10
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
76
240 672
3 163
2 bedrooms
129
460 652
3 560
Plans catalog

Description

Tropical energy in architectural form. Preston by Confident is a premium residence in the Liwan area, combining the Japandi minimalism philosophy with modern technologies. Key Features — The apartments are designed with natural wood, sandy tones, and built-in furniture, including kitchens, bathrooms, and storage spaces. — Alexa smart home system, fingerprint-controlled electronic locks, and climate control. All functions can be remotely managed via a mobile app. — The well-developed infrastructure includes a gym, saunas and steam rooms, swimming pools for children and adults, an open-air cinema, a gaming room with PlayStation and Xbox, a barbecue area, an event gazebo, tennis and billiard tables, a football field, and a basketball court. — The residential complex also features EV charging stations, 24/7 security with video surveillance, flood protection, and pet-friendly spaces. Location Advantages The club residence is situated in a dynamic community with convenient access to the city’s main highways. Outlet Mall is 5 minutes away, while Academic City, Silicon Oasis, Downtown Dubai, Meydan Racecourse, and Creek Harbour are within 10–15 minutes. Dubai Marina, Burj Al Arab, and Palm Jumeirah are reachable in 25–27 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 16 minutes away.

Location

Farah Tower 4, Queue Point - Liwan, Wadi Al Safa 2, Wadi Al Safa, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport27 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
