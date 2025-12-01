Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesPinnacle by Binghatti

Pinnacle by Binghatti

370/3, Oud Maitha Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 2
1 / 2
Building
Building
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 66 m² to 159 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 394 772 $from 5 446 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2025
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors22
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
66 – 81
394 772 – 445 140
5 446 – 5 954
2 bedrooms
99 – 122
632 997 – 762 319
6 199 – 6 387
3 bedrooms
141 – 159
898 448 – 1 019 602
6 349 – 6 382
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Modern residential complex in the heart of Al Jaddaf district. Pinnacle by Binghatti offers a new standard of family life, combining spacious residences, high quality and thoughtful architecture. Here, every detail creates an atmosphere of harmony, comfort and inspiration. Key features - The apartments are presented with clean finishes with natural materials, built-in appliances, open floor plans, high ceilings, panoramic windows and balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, lounge areas, swimming pool, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages Due to its location in one of the central districts of Dubai, it is easy to reach key points of the city. The project has access to the Oud Metha Road highway. The popular Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera locations can be reached in just 3 minutes, while the Dubai Frame and Museum of the Future can be reached in 5 minutes. Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is an 8–minute drive away, and Meydan Racecourse is a 10-minute drive away.

Location

On map
370/3, Oud Maitha Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport750 m
High school2 km
Shop650 m
Medical center800 m
Airport7 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More

News about project

  1. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  2. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
CatalogMap