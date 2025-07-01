UAE
Petalz

Petalz

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Mushraif, Warsan 1, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, 120M/2
  1. External View
Item 1 of 2
External View
DeveloperDanube Properties
Total areafrom 284 m² to 284 m²
Bedrooms4
Start price2 858 000 AED
from 2 858 000 AED
from 10 050 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%285 800 AED
Registration of the contract
4%114320 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 429 000 AED
Post-Handover
40%1 143 200 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Number of floors7
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 2 858 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Tennis court
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km

About project

The residential complex creates a unique space for living in Al Warsan. You will find all the conditions for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, recreation and entertainment. The project has 350 residential and commercial facilities. There are studios and apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, panoramic views, high-quality finishes and ergonomic spaces. Some apartments with a private pool.

On the territory of the complex there are: swimming pools, a gym, a playground, a mini golf, an outdoor cinema, tennis and basketball courts, a running track, recreation and barbecue areas, a SPA salon and a sauna. Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Marina are within 30 minutes' walk. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al AwirRoad, which will allow you to quickly get to any point of the city. Al Furjan Metro Station is 3 minutes from the complex. Dubai International Airport is a 10-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa, Al Quoz Pond Park, Dubai Hills Golf Club are located 15-25 minutes from the complex. It will take the same amount of time to get to Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a 10-minute drive away. This is a unique object with pink flamingos. The famous Miracle Garden is 15 minutes away by car. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
284 - 284
2 858 000 - 2 858 000
10 050 - 10 050

Infrastructure

