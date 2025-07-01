On the territory of the complex there are: swimming pools, a gym, a playground, a mini golf, an outdoor cinema, tennis and basketball courts, a running track, recreation and barbecue areas, a SPA salon and a sauna. Downtown Dubai, Business Bay and Dubai Marina are within 30 minutes' walk. Transport accessibility The complex is conveniently located at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al AwirRoad, which will allow you to quickly get to any point of the city. Al Furjan Metro Station is 3 minutes from the complex. Dubai International Airport is a 10-minute drive away. Near the main attractions Burj Khalifa, Al Quoz Pond Park, Dubai Hills Golf Club are located 15-25 minutes from the complex. It will take the same amount of time to get to Global Village and IMG Worlds of Adventure. Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary is a 10-minute drive away. This is a unique object with pink flamingos. The famous Miracle Garden is 15 minutes away by car. Reliable developer Danube Properties is one of the largest companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. During his activity, the developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards due to the high quality of real estate and an individual approach to each client.

