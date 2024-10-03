Pelagos Residences by IGO

Description

Luxury residential tower in the Dubai Marina neighbourhood. Pelagos Residences' magnificent architecture and functional layouts set a new standard of living. The combination of breathtaking bay views and modern amenities create a unique atmosphere of comfort and luxury. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in light colours, Smart Home system, built-in appliances from European brands and wardrobes. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, swimming pool, outdoor lounge area, multi-purpose room for work and leisure. Location advantages The project is located close to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street highway. The travelling time to Dubai Marina Mall will be 5 minutes, Palm Jumeirah 10 minutes and Burj Al Arab 15 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 22-minute drive away.