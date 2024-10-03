Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesPelagos Residences by IGO

Pelagos Residences by IGO

My Tower, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Invest Group Overseas (IGO)
Total area
from 138 m² to 141 m²
Bedrooms
2
Start price
from 3 185 106 AEDfrom 22 989 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Installment period
18 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 7
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ1 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors41
Ceiling height3.15 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
138 – 141
3 185 106 – 3 475 749
22 989 – 24 520
Project brochure

Description

Luxury residential tower in the Dubai Marina neighbourhood. Pelagos Residences' magnificent architecture and functional layouts set a new standard of living. The combination of breathtaking bay views and modern amenities create a unique atmosphere of comfort and luxury. Key features - The apartments are finished with quality materials in light colours, Smart Home system, built-in appliances from European brands and wardrobes. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies fill the house with natural light. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, swimming pool, outdoor lounge area, multi-purpose room for work and leisure. Location advantages The project is located close to King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Street highway. The travelling time to Dubai Marina Mall will be 5 minutes, Palm Jumeirah 10 minutes and Burj Al Arab 15 minutes. Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is a 22-minute drive away.

Location

On map
My Tower, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Marina

Dubai
One of Dubai's most prestigious neighborhoods on the coast. Famous for its skyscrapers and stunning views of the picturesque water canals. It has access to the beach and a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. The lifestyle here is ideal for families with children, expats, investors, entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
Sea200 m
High school1 km
Shop900 m
Medical center210 m
Metro station2 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

News about project

  1. Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so that the beach is a 5 minute walk away
    Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so that the beach is a 5 minute walk away03.10.2024
Item 1 of 1
CatalogMap