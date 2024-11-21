Catalog
Pearlside Marina Residences by Sobha

Pearlside Marina Residences by Sobha

Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Sobha Realty
Total area
from 47 m² to 201 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 374 944 $from 7 914 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2030
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesPlanning

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
47 – 61
374 944 – 487 317
7 914
2 bedrooms
60 – 125
479 641 – 1 051 668
7 914 – 8 353
3 bedrooms
201
1 679 495 – 1 679 578
8 353

Description

Private harbor on the coast of the Arabian Sea. Pearlside Marina Residences is a premium clubhouse on the eco-island Sobha Siniya Island. The complex combines modern design with the natural beauty of mangrove forests and crystal-clear beaches. It is created for those who value privacy and a refined lifestyle. Key Features — Interiors are designed in light tones using stone tiles, wood, and glass. Panoramic windows, open layouts, built-in kitchens, wardrobe systems, and sanitary ware from renowned brands create an atmosphere of sophisticated comfort. — Infrastructure includes an infinity pool, fitness center, spa areas with sauna and hammam, lounge, coworking, and children’s play zones. — The yacht club with a marina offers mooring for private vessels. A promenade connects the residences with beaches, shops, and restaurants. — The territory is equipped with jogging and cycling tracks, landscaped gardens, pet-friendly spaces, and its own park. Location Advantages The project is located in the unique community of Sobha Siniya Island, which is connected to the mainland by a 1.7-kilometer bridge. The island is situated in a reserve with populations of flamingos, gazelles, oryx, and rare turtles. The road to Marjan Island takes 10 minutes, to Dreamland Aqua Park — 15 minutes, to the center of Sharjah — 30 minutes, to The Mangrove Beach and Umm Al Quwain Museum — 40 minutes, to Dubai — 50 minutes. The trip to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 60 minutes.

Location

On map
Al Seanneeah, Umm Al Quwain, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea150 m

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Waterside

Developer

Sobha Realty

Sobha Realty

Major company that has been building premium properties in the UAE and other countries since 1976. The projects by the developer are being created as a symbol of comfort and luxury living, all objects are delivered on-time.
More

