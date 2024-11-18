Pearl House 4 by Imtiaz

Description

Elegant residential complex in the heart of JVC. The architecture of the Pearl House 4 apartment complex is characterized by clean proportions and balanced design, combining modernity with timeless aesthetics. This is a space for those who choose perfection in every detail. Key features - Fully furnished apartments decorated in light neutral tones, built-in European brand appliances, a Smart home system with Alexa voice assistant, walk-in closets, panoramic windows, spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: a gym, separate pools for adults and children, a club room, a barbecue area, lounge areas, a lobby for guests, an outdoor cinema, etc. Location advantages The project is located in an area with a developed transport infrastructure. It will take 7 minutes to drive to Dubai International Stadium and 10 minutes to Mall of the Emirates. Bluewaters and Palm Jumeirah can be reached in 15 minutes, while popular attractions such as Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 20-minute drive away.