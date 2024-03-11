Catalog
Park Lane by Heilbronn

Park Lane by Heilbronn

15/18, 13 Street, JVC District 14, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Heilbronn Properties LTD
Total area
from 72 m² to 108 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 291 888 AEDfrom 17 815 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%129 189 AED
Registration of the contract
4%51 676 AED
Before the completion date
40%516 755 AED
Handover
60%775 133 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2024
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors7
Ceiling height4 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
72 - 81
1 291 888 - 1 443 888
17 815 - 17 856
2 bedrooms
100 - 108
1 833 888 - 1 987 888
18 168 - 18 254

Description

An intimate gated community atmosphere in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. Park Lane Clubhouse is a 7-storey residential residence that combines the comforts of suburban living with the conveniences of an urban environment. The harmony of nature and functionality make the complex an ideal place for a relaxing lifestyle. Key features - Understated, classic interior and exterior design: natural light, natural wood, grey and white marble, natural elements and neutral sand tones. - Each of the 26 unique layouts offers residents spacious rooms, balconies, panoramic windows and fitted kitchens with premium Bosch appliances. Apartments are equipped with contemporary style wardrobes and wardrobes. - Entertainment spaces in the gated courtyard, on the roof and in the building itself: swimming pools, padel tennis court, children's playground, steam room, sauna, outdoor garden, gym, yoga and meditation areas. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a calm and quiet family neighbourhood with green spaces, park alleys and a high level of security. Its well-developed social infrastructure and strategic location make it an attractive place to live and invest. JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Mannamkuzhi House, Aster Medical Clinics, Rojmed Polyclinic, Circle Mall JVC, restaurants and walking areas are all within a radius of 5-10 minutes. Location Advantages Park Lane is located in an urban area and has direct access to Al Khail Rd and SMBZ Rd motorways. The main areas of Dubai - Dubailand, Jebel Ali, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai - are within a 10-20 minute drive. Dubai Sports City, Sufouh Beach, Dubai Hills Golf Club and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
High school2 km
Shop3 km
Medical center1 km
Airport32 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby

