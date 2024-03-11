Park Lane by Heilbronn

Description

An intimate gated community atmosphere in the heart of Jumeirah Village Circle. Park Lane Clubhouse is a 7-storey residential residence that combines the comforts of suburban living with the conveniences of an urban environment. The harmony of nature and functionality make the complex an ideal place for a relaxing lifestyle. Key features - Understated, classic interior and exterior design: natural light, natural wood, grey and white marble, natural elements and neutral sand tones. - Each of the 26 unique layouts offers residents spacious rooms, balconies, panoramic windows and fitted kitchens with premium Bosch appliances. Apartments are equipped with contemporary style wardrobes and wardrobes. - Entertainment spaces in the gated courtyard, on the roof and in the building itself: swimming pools, padel tennis court, children's playground, steam room, sauna, outdoor garden, gym, yoga and meditation areas. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a calm and quiet family neighbourhood with green spaces, park alleys and a high level of security. Its well-developed social infrastructure and strategic location make it an attractive place to live and invest. JSS International School, Kids World Nursery, Mannamkuzhi House, Aster Medical Clinics, Rojmed Polyclinic, Circle Mall JVC, restaurants and walking areas are all within a radius of 5-10 minutes. Location Advantages Park Lane is located in an urban area and has direct access to Al Khail Rd and SMBZ Rd motorways. The main areas of Dubai - Dubailand, Jebel Ali, Dubai Marina, Jumeirah, Downtown Dubai - are within a 10-20 minute drive. Dubai Sports City, Sufouh Beach, Dubai Hills Golf Club and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 35-minute drive away.