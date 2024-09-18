Palace Villas Ostra by Emaar

Description

The embodiment of elegance and comfort in a private community. Palace Villas Ostra is part of the grand The Oasis development, where each villa is immersed in lush landscaped parks and surrounded by crystal-clear lagoons. These exclusive 4–6-bedroom residences blend glass facades, natural stone, and panoramic glazing to create perfect harmony with nature. Key Features — Modern architecture: Expansive terraces, private gardens, and scenic views of the waterways. — Resort-style amenities: Infinity pools, a fully equipped gym, a spa center with a hammam, illuminated tennis courts, and interactive play areas for children. — Smart technology: Climate control system, energy-efficient solutions, and integrated home automation. — Relaxation spaces: Sandy beaches, waterfront yoga platforms, and serene meditation gardens. — Premium services: Concierge service, EV charging stations, and exclusive access to fine dining within the community. Location Advantages The complex is situated in a gated, self-sustained community near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Via Emirates Road, residents can reach Dubai Hills Mall in 20 minutes, Dubai Marina in 28 minutes, and Downtown Dubai in 35 minutes. The nearest airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, is just 25 minutes away.