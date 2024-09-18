Catalog
Palace Villas Ostra by Emaar

Me'Aisem Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Emaar Properties
Total area
from 843 m² to 1521 m²
Bedrooms
from 4 to 6
Start price
from 13 130 000 AEDfrom 14 084 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
70%
Upon Handover
20%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors2
Type of objectVilla
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
843
13 130 000
15 563
5 bedrooms
1033
14 560 000
14 084
6 bedrooms
1521
24 050 000
15 809
Description

The embodiment of elegance and comfort in a private community. Palace Villas Ostra is part of the grand The Oasis development, where each villa is immersed in lush landscaped parks and surrounded by crystal-clear lagoons. These exclusive 4–6-bedroom residences blend glass facades, natural stone, and panoramic glazing to create perfect harmony with nature. Key Features — Modern architecture: Expansive terraces, private gardens, and scenic views of the waterways. — Resort-style amenities: Infinity pools, a fully equipped gym, a spa center with a hammam, illuminated tennis courts, and interactive play areas for children. — Smart technology: Climate control system, energy-efficient solutions, and integrated home automation. — Relaxation spaces: Sandy beaches, waterfront yoga platforms, and serene meditation gardens. — Premium services: Concierge service, EV charging stations, and exclusive access to fine dining within the community. Location Advantages The complex is situated in a gated, self-sustained community near Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road. Via Emirates Road, residents can reach Dubai Hills Mall in 20 minutes, Dubai Marina in 28 minutes, and Downtown Dubai in 35 minutes. The nearest airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, is just 25 minutes away.

Location

On map
Me'Aisem Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubailand

Dubai
Dubailand is one of the largest districts of the emirate, which is called “a city within a city”. It has all the infrastructure necessary for life and a well-developed transportation network. The community is suitable for families with children and all those who prefer a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Airport31 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • High school
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Emaar Properties

Emaar Properties

The developer is among the most renowned and valuable real estate development companies in the world. The developer, with its extensive competencies in real estate, retail and shopping centers, hospitality and leisure, is shaping a new way of life through its commitment to design excellence, quality construction and on-time delivery.
More

