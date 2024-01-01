Orise by Beyond

Description

Luxury residential towers overlooking the Persian Gulf in Dubai Maritime City. Orise blends vibrant city life with the serene tranquillity of the waterfront. The perfect blend of thoughtfully designed functional layouts and exquisite design make every moment here special. Key features - All apartments are finished with quality materials in pastel colours, panoramic windows, private balconies, timber-finished doors and Smart Home system. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, playground, games room, barbecue area, Zen garden, infinity pool, sauna, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Rashid Road, which provides access from the peninsula to the mainland. La Mer Beach and Dubai Frame are 13 minutes away and Gold Souk Market is 18 minutes away. The popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.