Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesOrise by Beyond

Orise by Beyond

Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 6
1 / 6
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Beyond Properties
Total area
from 63 m² to 2141 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 970 000 AEDfrom 3 450 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height3.3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
63 – 76
1 970 000 – 2 269 000
29 537 – 30 815
2 bedrooms
116 – 125
3 252 000 – 3 998 000
27 897 – 31 869
Project brochure

Description

Luxury residential towers overlooking the Persian Gulf in Dubai Maritime City. Orise blends vibrant city life with the serene tranquillity of the waterfront. The perfect blend of thoughtfully designed functional layouts and exquisite design make every moment here special. Key features - All apartments are finished with quality materials in pastel colours, panoramic windows, private balconies, timber-finished doors and Smart Home system. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, playground, games room, barbecue area, Zen garden, infinity pool, sauna, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Rashid Road, which provides access from the peninsula to the mainland. La Mer Beach and Dubai Frame are 13 minutes away and Gold Souk Market is 18 minutes away. The popular locations of Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa are 20 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.

Location

On map
Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
Shop1 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Waterside
CatalogMap