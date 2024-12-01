UAE
ONYX

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Al Barsha South 4, JVC District 15, 10 Street, 99/1
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 143 m² to 160 m²
Bedrooms2
Start price1 650 000 AED
from 1 650 000 AED
from 11 460 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%330 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%66000 AED
Before the completion date
50%825 000 AED
Handover
30%495 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2024
Sales launchQ2 2023
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 650 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 8
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Recreation area

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school5 km
Shop850 m
Medical center9 km
Sea13 km

About project

New residential complex in the rapidly developing Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC). Its distinctive architecture, prestigious environment, and proximity to attractions make it truly special. The complex offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with thoughtful layouts and high-quality finishes. The furniture, accessories, and furnishings have been hand-selected to match the project's overall design. Glass doors and windows create a balance between the indoor and outdoor spaces, maintaining a high level of comfort.

On-site facilities include an infinity pool with a relaxation area, children's and sports playgrounds, a gym, a children's pool, and a basketball court. The main attractions of Dubai, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are located 10-15 minutes away. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., providing quick access to famous Dubai locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are located within 20-30 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The original architectural project is in a modern style. The pastel beige shades harmoniously blend with the wooden colors of the facade. The strict lines of the balconies emphasize the dynamism of the architecture. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
143 - 160
1 650 000 - 2 100 000
11 460 - 14 585

Infrastructure

