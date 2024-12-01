On-site facilities include an infinity pool with a relaxation area, children's and sports playgrounds, a gym, a children's pool, and a basketball court. The main attractions of Dubai, such as Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are located 10-15 minutes away. Transport accessibility JVC is located at the intersection of the main highways Al Khail Rd and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Rd., providing quick access to famous Dubai locations. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are located within 20-30 minutes from the complex. Iconic architecture of Dubai The original architectural project is in a modern style. The pastel beige shades harmoniously blend with the wooden colors of the facade. The strict lines of the balconies emphasize the dynamism of the architecture. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

