Catalog
About serviceBlog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesOne Sky Park

One Sky Park

1A, 2 Street, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 73 m² to 196 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 358 900 AEDfrom 12 049 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
73 – 95
1 358 900 – 1 560 183
16 267 – 18 562
2 bedrooms
128 – 174
1 836 428 – 2 105 724
12 049 – 14 239
3 bedrooms
165 – 196
2 433 940 – 2 534 110
12 870 – 14 677

Description

Stunning residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The two residential towers of One Sky Park are connected by a stunning sky bridge that creates a mesmerising recess between the buildings and offers a luxurious view. The bold curves of the façade give the clubhouse a unique appeal, while the sleek and open design of the bridge creates a unique space for residents to enjoy communicating with their surroundings and breathtaking scenery. Key features - All apartments are presented with a clean finish in calm neutral colours. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies flood the house with natural light. - A distinctive feature of the project is the use of ceramic tiles from the world-famous brand Versace Ceramics in the interior. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, golf simulator, children's playground, infinity pool, lounge zone, zen-garden. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is an actively growing modern neighbourhood in Dubai. One of the factors of its attractiveness is its location: the community is surrounded by two major motorways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khalil Road. The community has all the necessary infrastructure: shopping and entertainment centres, parks, restaurants, cafes, schools and developmental institutions, medical clinics. Location advantages Thanks to the Al Khalil Road exit, it will take 17 minutes to reach Bluewaters Island, 20 minutes to Mall of Emirates and Palm Jumeirah, and 22 minutes to Expo City and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Location

On map
1A, 2 Street, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

High school1 km
Shop550 m
Medical center850 m
Airport30 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Billiard room
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace
CatalogMap