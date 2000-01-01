Description

Stunning residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The two residential towers of One Sky Park are connected by a stunning sky bridge that creates a mesmerising recess between the buildings and offers a luxurious view. The bold curves of the façade give the clubhouse a unique appeal, while the sleek and open design of the bridge creates a unique space for residents to enjoy communicating with their surroundings and breathtaking scenery. Key features - All apartments are presented with a clean finish in calm neutral colours. Panoramic windows and spacious balconies flood the house with natural light. - A distinctive feature of the project is the use of ceramic tiles from the world-famous brand Versace Ceramics in the interior. - Residents will have access to: fitness room, golf simulator, children's playground, infinity pool, lounge zone, zen-garden. Community infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is an actively growing modern neighbourhood in Dubai. One of the factors of its attractiveness is its location: the community is surrounded by two major motorways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khalil Road. The community has all the necessary infrastructure: shopping and entertainment centres, parks, restaurants, cafes, schools and developmental institutions, medical clinics. Location advantages Thanks to the Al Khalil Road exit, it will take 17 minutes to reach Bluewaters Island, 20 minutes to Mall of Emirates and Palm Jumeirah, and 22 minutes to Expo City and Dubai Mall. Dubai International Airport is 27 minutes away.