One Park Square by Iman

19/11, Assel Boulevard, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Iman Developers
Total area
from 39 m² to 311 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 725 000 AEDfrom 9 476 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors30
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
39
725 000
18 401
1 bedroom
73 – 74
1 286 563 – 1 339 174
17 542 – 18 068
2 bedrooms
100 – 205
1 580 000 – 2 000 000
9 750 – 15 675
3 bedrooms
311
2 950 000
9 476
Project brochure

Description

Elite residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The sleek and flowing architecture of One Park Square clubhouse is inspired by the beauty of desert sands, the calm flow of water and the lush greenery of Dubai. The thoughtfully refined interiors combine comfort and elegance, allowing residents to enjoy proximity to nature without sacrificing luxury. Key features - All apartments are presented with quality finishes, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, barbecue terrace, lounge area, skate park. Location advantages Due to its favourable location near Al Khail Road, Bluewaters Island can be reached in 17 minutes, Expo City in 18 minutes, Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates in 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 30 minutes' drive away.

Location

On map
District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport220 m
High school550 m
Shop500 m
Medical center900 m
Airport32 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Golf Simulator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby

News about project

