One Park Square by Iman

Description

Elite residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. The sleek and flowing architecture of One Park Square clubhouse is inspired by the beauty of desert sands, the calm flow of water and the lush greenery of Dubai. The thoughtfully refined interiors combine comfort and elegance, allowing residents to enjoy proximity to nature without sacrificing luxury. Key features - All apartments are presented with quality finishes, panoramic windows and spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, jogging tracks, children's playground, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, barbecue terrace, lounge area, skate park. Location advantages Due to its favourable location near Al Khail Road, Bluewaters Island can be reached in 17 minutes, Expo City in 18 minutes, Palm Jumeirah and Mall of the Emirates in 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport are 30 minutes' drive away.