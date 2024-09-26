Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesOne 678 Residences by GJ

One 678 Residences by GJ

47/8, Al Yasmeen Street, Al Yasmeen, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
GJ Properties
Total area
from 81 m² to 178 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 517 275 AEDfrom 5 831 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Post Handover
40%
Installment period
32 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors54
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
81 – 89
517 275 – 672 229
6 311 – 7 483
2 bedrooms
119 – 178
694 725 – 1 308 844
5 831 – 7 338
3 bedrooms
168 – 172
1 123 003 – 1 278 554
6 684 – 7 414
Project brochure

Description

Elegant residential tower in Ajman. The architecture of One 678 Residences is characterised by its contemporary design with a glass façade. Sophisticated interiors and spacious layouts create an atmosphere of refined luxury. Key features - All apartments are finished with natural materials in light neutral colours, large windows, private balconies and built-in appliances. - Residents have access to a gym, yoga space, children's playground, sauna, swimming pool and lounge area. - There is a multi-level car park and a 24-hour security post at the residents' disposal. Location advantages The project is located close to Sheikh Zayed Street, which connects to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the country's main highways. The drive to Al Hamediya Park will take 3 minutes and to Ajman City Centre¬ will take 10 minutes. Ajman Beach and Al Zorah Natural Reserve are 15 minutes away. The nearest airport is Sharja International Airport, 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport, 26 minutes away.

Location

On map
47/8, Al Yasmeen Street, Al Yasmeen, Eastern Sector, Ajman, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport450 m
Shop260 m
Medical center2 km
Airport15 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Terrace

News about project

  1. Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project
    Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project26.09.2024
Item 1 of 1
CatalogMap