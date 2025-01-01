Description

Exquisite residential complex in the picturesque part of Dubai Islands. The Octa Isle clubhouse was created in collaboration with the iconic Italian fashion house Missoni. Its unique architectural silhouette combines smooth lines and sculptural forms. The complex has become a true work of art, where the sea, design, and vitality merge. It is a lifestyle with a vibrant character and refined style. Key features - Apartments with a warm color palette and an emphasis on wood textures, custom mosaics, and natural stone. Panoramic windows and balconies offer stunning views of the surrounding nature and cityscape. - Residents have access to fitness studio, yoga space, playground, spa center with sauna, hammam, ice bath, and massage rooms, jacuzzi, lounge area, and more. Location advantages The project is conveniently located near the Infinity Bridge and has direct access to beaches, golf clubs, marinas, and entertainment venues. The Waterfront Market indoor market is 10 minutes away, while Downtown Dubai and DIFC are 15-20 minutes away. Trip to Dubai International Airport takes 20 minute.