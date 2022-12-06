Residents will be able to use a gym, a library with a coworking area, a private cinema, shops, a lounge, a SPA salon. Nearby there are F&B establishments and 5-star hotels. Dolphin Bay Dolphinarium, Aquaventure Waterpark, Pinpoint Fitness – Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel Mall are a 15-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport will take no more than 35 minutes. High-quality finish The interior of the apartments was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) specifically for Ocean House. Natural wood was used in the decoration. The bathrooms are decorated with stylish marble, kitchen appliances are installed. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

More