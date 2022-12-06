UAE
Ocean House

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Jumeira, Nakhlat Jumeira
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 152 m² to 497 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 4
Start price8 374 828 AED
from 8 374 828 AED
from 54 884 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%1 674 966 AED
Registration of the contract
4%334993 AED
Before the completion date
40%3 349 931 AED
Handover
40%3 349 931 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
Number of floors9
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 8 374 828 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Fitness center
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Sea400 m

About project

The project has a collection of exclusive residences on the Palm Jumeirah coast. Find your place to live and enjoy stunning views of the Gulf coast, Burj Al Arab and Dubai skyline every day. The building is 9 floors high and includes 88 apartments, duplexes with 2-6 bedrooms and penthouses on the top floor. The layouts include several balconies, staff rooms, work spaces and terraces. Some lots are equipped with private pools.

Residents will be able to use a gym, a library with a coworking area, a private cinema, shops, a lounge, a SPA salon. Nearby there are F&B establishments and 5-star hotels. Dolphin Bay Dolphinarium, Aquaventure Waterpark, Pinpoint Fitness – Palm Jumeirah and Nakheel Mall are a 15-minute drive away. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Sheikh Zayed Road, which allows you to quickly get to any part of the city. The road to Dubai International Airport will take no more than 35 minutes. High-quality finish The interior of the apartments was designed by Bjarke Ingels Group (BIG) specifically for Ocean House. Natural wood was used in the decoration. The bathrooms are decorated with stylish marble, kitchen appliances are installed. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
152 - 174
8 374 828 - 9 549 828
54 884 - 55 644
3 bedrooms
300 - 338
17 460 828 - 19 649 828
58 009 - 60 363
4 bedrooms
497 - 497
31 043 828 - 31 043 828
62 462 - 62 462

Infrastructure

