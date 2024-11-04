Nura by RAK

Description

Harmony between island living and the energy of a megacity on the shore of the Arabian Gulf. Nura is a residential project in the heart of the Mina community. The complex blends natural tranquility with refined design, creating a space for those who value balance between activity and privacy. Key Features — A variety of layouts ranging from studios to four-bedroom penthouses with spacious terraces, panoramic skyline views, and abundant natural light in every residence. — The comprehensive infrastructure includes children’s and adult pools, jacuzzis, waterfalls, a garden, a two-level gym, a jogging track, a climbing wall, petanque and padel courts, mini-golf, table tennis, a children’s playground, a coworking space, an open-air cinema, a barbecue pavilion with dining tables and hanging hammocks, a pet park, and an art gallery on the ground floor. — Modern technologies provide safety and convenience: 24/7 security, smart door locks with contactless entry, home automation for lighting and air conditioning, high-speed fiber-optic internet, electric vehicle charging stations, and energy-efficient LED lighting. Location Advantages The tower is located on Mina Al Arab Island in the Al Raha Island area, within walking distance of Downtown Harbour and Mina Marina, and close to public and landscaped zones. Mina Al Arab Residents Beach and Al Hamra Mall are reachable within 5–10 minutes. Al Marjan Island, Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital, and Dreamland Aquapark are accessible within 15–25 minutes. Bassata Village, Mangrove Beach, and Sharjah are 30–40 minutes away. The route to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 37 minutes.