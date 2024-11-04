Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesNura by RAK

Nura by RAK

6-92, Al Jeer Street, Bermuda Villas, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 3
1 / 3
Building
Building
Building
Developer
RAK Properties
Total area
from 34 m² to 255 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 217 835 $from 4 774 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
2%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2029
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
34
217 835
6 253
1 bedroom
57
272 294
4 774
2 bedrooms
90
539 142
5 928
3 bedrooms
157
944 860
6 011

Description

Harmony between island living and the energy of a megacity on the shore of the Arabian Gulf. Nura is a residential project in the heart of the Mina community. The complex blends natural tranquility with refined design, creating a space for those who value balance between activity and privacy. Key Features — A variety of layouts ranging from studios to four-bedroom penthouses with spacious terraces, panoramic skyline views, and abundant natural light in every residence. — The comprehensive infrastructure includes children’s and adult pools, jacuzzis, waterfalls, a garden, a two-level gym, a jogging track, a climbing wall, petanque and padel courts, mini-golf, table tennis, a children’s playground, a coworking space, an open-air cinema, a barbecue pavilion with dining tables and hanging hammocks, a pet park, and an art gallery on the ground floor. — Modern technologies provide safety and convenience: 24/7 security, smart door locks with contactless entry, home automation for lighting and air conditioning, high-speed fiber-optic internet, electric vehicle charging stations, and energy-efficient LED lighting. Location Advantages The tower is located on Mina Al Arab Island in the Al Raha Island area, within walking distance of Downtown Harbour and Mina Marina, and close to public and landscaped zones. Mina Al Arab Residents Beach and Al Hamra Mall are reachable within 5–10 minutes. Al Marjan Island, Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Khalifa Specialty Hospital, and Dreamland Aquapark are accessible within 15–25 minutes. Bassata Village, Mangrove Beach, and Sharjah are 30–40 minutes away. The route to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 37 minutes.

Location

On map
6-92, Al Jeer Street, Bermuda Villas, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Mina Al Arab

Ras Al Khaimah
Mina Al Arab is a large resort area consisting of two man-made islands and part of the mainland. The community will suit investors, expats, young couples with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea100 m
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Airport39 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Golf Simulator
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

RAK Properties

RAK Properties

The company was established in 2005. With landmark projects such as Quattro Del Mar, Cape Hayat and Porto Playa, it has established itself as one of the leading real estate developers in the Emirates.
More

News about project

  1. Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?
    Where to buy an apartment in Dubai: in the centre or in a family community?04.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog