Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeResidential complexesNOURELLE by Meraas

NOURELLE by Meraas

1438, Al Wasl Street, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 5
1 / 5
Building
Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Nakheel Properties
Total area
from 61 m² to 279 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 1 002 042 $from 12 183 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
55%
Upon Handover
25%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    Learn more
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2029
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
61
1 002 042
16 336
2 bedrooms
97
1 184 479
12 183
3 bedrooms
164
2 276 378
13 874
4 bedrooms
279
5 274 335
18 840
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

Three modern residential towers, Nourelle, connected by a striking sky bridge, are seamlessly integrated into the welcoming Madinat Jumeirah Living community. The residences offer views of the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel, while the complex's grounds form a multi-level ecosystem that provides direct access to nature and all the essentials for comfortable daily living. Key Features – Thoughtful architecture with floor-to-ceiling windows and decorative facade cut-outs ensures abundant natural light and creates a feeling of spaciousness. – The eco-conscious building design integrates nature into every element, from a private park to sky gardens and landscaped terraces on every level. – Residents enjoy comprehensive on-site amenities, including a fitness center, daycare facilities, swimming pools, children’s play areas, and retail stores. Location Benefits The advantageous location offers easy access to key areas and landmarks across Dubai. The direct entrance to Sheikh Zayed Road is just 2 minutes away. Key destinations like the Mall of the Emirates, Palm Jumeirah, and Bluewaters Island are all within a 5 to 15-minute drive. The Dubai Mall is 20 minutes away, and Dubai International Airport (DXB) is just a 25-minute drive.

Location

On map
1438, Al Wasl Street, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
High school1 km
Shop500 m
Medical center2 km
Airport25 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Park
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop

Developer

Nakheel Properties

Nakheel Properties

The company has been developing in the real estate market since 2000 and during this time has made a great contribution to the creation of the modern look of the UAE. The main mission of the developer is to produce world-class facilities for business and life with a high level of comfort.
More

News about project

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities
    Top educational institutions in Dubai: kindergartens, schools and universities24.03.2025
  3. Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so that the beach is a 5 minute walk away
    Where to buy an apartment in Dubai so that the beach is a 5 minute walk away03.10.2024
Item 1 of 3
Catalog